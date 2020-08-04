The University of Chicago unveiled "UChicago Stand Together" last week, highlighted by $15 million in new student scholarships, college admissions support for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students and more than 100 internships in community-based organizations.
“From its inception, the University of Chicago has been a home for serious scholars, regardless of their racial, ethnic or gender identities," said Vice President and Dean of Admissions James Nondorf in a statement. "Now, as we work together to build a more inclusive community, we must also confront the unequal barriers that our students face before they arrive and after they graduate."
Veronica Hauad, deputy director for access, affordability and inclusion in the Office of College Admissions, said the Division of Enrollment and Student Advancement is relatively uncommon for including a career advancement office in addition to those in financial aid and admissions.
"It changes the way we think about access," Hauad said. "The way people used to think about admissions was 'let's get these kids to college,' but it's really about supporting them to successfully get through college and onto the other side."
In addition to academic advisors, U. of C. undergraduates are also assigned a career advisor upon matriculation; Hauad said the first year can focus on broad themes like career exploration and professional skill matching. She also pointed to the school's Odyssey Scholarship program, established in 2007, which gives students loan-free aid, peer and professional mentoring, and guaranteed paid internships.
"That's just one of many examples of how there could be unrecognized barriers for students to enter certain industries," she said. "If you can't afford to do an unpaid internship, how could you afford to get into that profession?"
Hauad said the beginning of the pandemic this spring and the recognition that it was hitting communities of color particularly badly galvanized the creation of the Stand Together program. Given plans for CPS juniors and seniors to spend the school year learning at home, U. of C. admissions counselors will hold virtual office hours for students (sign up at prospects.uchicago.edu/portal/virtualofficehours). It also includes educational and career-counseling services for veterans.
In the short-term, the university plans to place 10 recent alumni as paid fellows with partner community-based organizations, and the initiative calls for 100 internships for current undergraduates over the coming academic year and summer.
And the scholarship component, Hauad said, is cardinally focused on "students who are emerging as leaders and scholars," their communities, and what a U. of C. education could enable them to do.
"That is directly about advancing the needs of people right now," she said: "Underrepresented communities that are experiencing very unequal outcomes in the pandemic who are really trying to advance progress for communities. That's the main piece, and that is specific to UChicago. The college admissions and support is for everyone. The scholarships are for students who find themselves in this pool specifically at UChicago."
Black scholars gained a foothold at the university in the first half of the 20th century, but racial issues came to the fore as the Great Migration progressed and the surrounding South Side transitioned into segregated Black neighborhoods. By the 1950s, the university was fighting against open housing legislation and supporting urban renewal efforts that removed low-income housing stock from the neighborhood, expelling poor people Black and White from the neighborhood. University development south of the Midway in Woodlawn has spawned anxiety there for decades among African American residents.
But in recent years, the university has stopped discouraging CTA transfers on the South Side outside of Hyde Park, and also ramped up Office of Civic Engagement outreach. Nevertheless, suspicion and gentrification fears still clouds university projects like the Arts Block in Washington Park and the Obama Presidential Center in Woodlawn.
Compared with other top-tier selective private institutions, the 11% of U. of C. students receiving Pell grants, a proxy statistic for income, is low. (Nationwide, 31% of students receive them.)
Like other top-ranked U.S. universities, the U. of C. has a disproportionately small number of Black students. Ten percent of the U. of C. class of 2023 are African Americans, compared with 12.3% of the total U.S. population and 8% of students in the same year at Stanford, 12% at Duke and 13.1% at Harvard. Nevertheless, nearly one-third of Chicagoans and a vast majority of South Siders are Black.
The long-present unease about race, class and the ivory tower took on a special urgency amid the national protest movement that commenced with the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri, unrest. Local campus discourse escalated over the fallout from the nonfatal 2018 shooting of undergraduate Charles Thomas by a U. of C. police officer, as Thomas was experiencing a mental health crisis.
But beyond the confines of campus, it was the longstanding history of South Side Black political activism that led Mylon Patton of Charlotte, North Carolina, to choose the U. of C.
The double economics and political science major just finished a term co-political chairing the Organization of Black Students and will co-chair the Institute of Politics student advisory board next year.
The son of anti-gentrification activists in the historically Black Cherry neighborhood, Patton said he had organizing in his blood. In high school, a teachers told him about the U. of C., which he considered alongside Georgetown, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Howard University.
"I felt that the University of Chicago gave me the opportunity to do what I love: advocacy and justice-seeking, not just in theory but in practice," he said. "Chicago is the birthplace of community organizing, and being able to be involved in all these community organizations like Rainbow/PUSH and the Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights — it's afforded me so many opportunities that I would not necessarily have been able to get in other cities."
For the U. of C.'s reputation as a magnet for students attracted to the kind of environment where fun goes to die or its famous economics program, Patton also observed students' ability to engage with local activism and to get involved in and out of Hyde Park. "I definitely think there are other Black students and people of color in general who are drawn to the University of Chicago for that reason," he said.
And the school's demographics, he said, only make him dwell on previous generations' sacrifices that enabled him to be there in the first place.
"It's a privilege we cannot afford to pass up," he said, "and seeing the University of Chicago implement things like this program are much-needed steps towards ensuring and creating pathways towards creating success for underrepresented groups. I think they understand that there's so much work that needs to be done."
