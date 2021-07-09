A coalition of South Side health care providers, including University of Chicago Medicine and Friend Health, have established the South Side Healthy Community Organization through the state's Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program, aiming to expand primary, specialty and preventative care.
The coalition estimates that the South Side is lacking 100 primary care providers, 60 obstetricians, 40 psychiatrists and 50 specialists to treat diabetes, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. As it stands, half of South Siders leave the South Side to access health care.
The goal is to bring additional medical services to the South Side by hiring additional staff at the 17 member organizations and sharing inter-operational information and coordinating care delivery through a new technology platform.
In addition to the 250 community health workers and care coordinators in the context of a care coordination and community health program (81 in the first year), the Healthy Community Organization aims to add 90 primary care and obstetrics providers (15 in the first year) and 50 providers to address chronic diseases and mental health (seven in the first year).
As reported in the proposal, premature births are twice as high in Washington Park as in the Loop. Four of the seven South Side hospitals that performed deliveries in 2018 have closed those services, and pregnant South Siders receive 29% less prenatal care than their North Side counterparts.
The proposal is for 30 obstetric providers — physicians, doulas, midwives and others — in the FQHC network, who will work in conjunction with the U. of C. Medical Center delivery center as well as the other remaining open ones.
The 90 primary care and obstetric providers are estimated to meet 50% of unmet primary care demand on the South Side, and the Healthy Community Organization is subsidizing two years of ramp-up costs for the FQHCs. The 50 specialists are due to work at FQHCs and safety net sites with a goal of overcoming insurance barriers.
Chuck Holland, CEO of member institution St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood, called 50% "a target to start."
"Certainly when the Healthy Community Organization gets established, it'll establish its own strategy and criteria, and we'll certainly push that goal to make it 100%" of primary care met, he said in an interview.
At this point, it is unclear where the specialists will be located.
"One of the things we are thinking of is that they can be housed in some of the safety net hospitals like St. Bernard," Holland said. "We have an outpatient facility on 63rd Street. We run a speciality clinic, and we could 'release' a specialist for a period of time to other hospitals. Again, all of the entities would know where those specialists are, and they could refer patients who need speciality care to those specialists who are located close to where the patients they serve are."
While some hospitals and clinics already share patient information, many others have data systems that are siloed away from each other. Because of the Healthy Community Organization, the member organizations will have a new technology platform that will allow them to share information quickly amongst themselves, though Holland clarified that it will not be a single common electronic records system.
"It's really just connecting the dots between the institutions," he said, "so we know where a patient has been and we will know what kind of care that patient has gotten. It's not been developed yet, but it's certainly on the plan for implementation for this healthy community model."
This will have significant ramifications for patient care. In emergency situations, for instance, patients may not be able to describe their full, pertinent medical histories. Because of the Healthy Community Organization, emergency departments at the member institutions will be able to access that data immediately.
The other coalition partners are Advocate Trinity Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Near North Health, Beloved Community Family Wellness Center, Chicago Family Health Center, Christian Community Health Center, the New Roseland Community Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital, Sinai Chicago – Holy Cross Hospital and TCA Health.
The Healthy Community Organization came about after a proposal to merge three of the member institutions, Advocate Trinity Hospital, South Shore Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital, alongside then-Mercy Hospital died in May 2020 after sought aid from Springfield did not arrive. All four institutions are losing money; Mercy Hospital has been sold for $1 to a Michigan company and renamed Insight Hospital & Medical Center.
"The issues that we were attempting to address remain, and they're critical issues for the South Side, and the South Side's been in a crisis for years," Holland said. "The pandemic has just heightened the statistics around that crisis, particularly around health disparity issues."
Holland said the institutions that had been attempting to merge began reaching out to the other institutions on the South Side, stressing the need for collective action to address a system-wide issue. They shared information from community engagement sessions done when they were trying to merge.
Institutions like Cook County Health, the area's largest provider of charity care, and Howard Brown Health, another FQHC with three clinics on the South Side, are not member institutions. Holland pointed out that they are not institutions geographically specific to the South Side but said SSHCO will, as the nonprofit moves forward, reach out to more community organizations.
All 17 member organizations will have representatives on the governing board, which will also have three independent community members.
The Healthy Community Organization is seeking $30 million in state funding annually for five years.
The state money comes from the Hospital and Healthcare Transformation Bill, which the General Assembly passed unanimously in January. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law in March. The law provides $94.3 in state money that will be increased to $150 annually once federal matching funds are added. Nine additional nonprofits statewide, including ones on the North and West sides, are being established.
Holland pointed out that the government money is going to SSHCO and not hospitals like St. Bernard, or to any other member institution. But he hopes the long-term impact will be a better utilization of South Side services by coordinating patient care and educating them about services available at all the South Side member institutions. If more patients come to hospitals like St. Bernard, St. Bernard will make more money.
The Healthy Community Organization has a coverage area of 15 South Side ZIP codes, covering around 900,000 residents.
