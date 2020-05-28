Thomas E. Jackiewicz will become president of the University of Chicago Medical Center on Aug. 31, arriving in Hyde Park after administrative jobs at five other elite research university hospitals.
He will succeed Sharon O'Keefe, who is retiring on July 24 after a 40-year career and 9 years at the UCMC.
“I’ve admired UChicago Medicine and its pioneering approach to advancing clinical care through scientific research, and for educating the next generation of physicians and scientists,” said Jackiewicz, the current CEO of Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California, where he also serves as a vice president, in a statement.
“I look forward to building upon this historic tradition to advance innovation and continue to extend access to UChicago Medicine’s outstanding medical care across Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.”
Per a UCMC release, Jackiewicz began with two for-profit hospitals nearly nine years ago at USC and ends his Los Angeles tenure with a $2.1 billion health system, ranked 16th in the most recent US News & World Report list.
He previously worked in leadership roles in the hospitals and medical schools of the University of California San Diego, the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University and Columbia University. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a master's degree in public health, health policy and management from Columbia.
“Tom is the right leader to succeed Sharon and help us continue the University of Chicago’s legacy of advancing the forefront of medicine through outstanding patient-centered clinical care, scientific discovery and innovation, and continued growth as an academic health system,” said Kenneth S. Polonsky, dean and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the U. of C. and president of the UChicago Medicine health system. “As a leader, Tom is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration among physicians, scientists, nurses, other clinicians and support staff.”
The release lauds O'Keefe for presiding over the opening of the Center for Care and Discovery, 5700 S. Maryland Ave., acquiring and integrating the Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, opening ambulatory centers in Orland Park, South Loop and River East and creating "a culture of high reliability and operational excellence that has resulted in 17 consecutive A grades for hospital safety from the health watchdog Leapfrog Group."
The hospital's Level 1 trauma center for adults also opened during her presidency.
Protracted and contentious union negotiations with UCMC nurses marked the penultimate year of O’Keefe’s tenure, and she leaves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in furloughed non-clinical workers, frozen hiring and the postponement of more than $100,000 in planned capital projects.
UCMC reported $70 million in lost operating revenue in both March and April and $35 million per month in cash flow.
