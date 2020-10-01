4400 Grove, a public-private development on the former Washington Park Homes housing site on Cottage Grove Avenue, opened with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 1, with 8 retail storefronts and 70% of 84 residential units occupied. More than two-thirds of the residences will be set aside below the market rate.
Developed by Brinshore Development and the Michaels Organization, 4400 Grove broke ground in February 2019, backed by $38 million in public funds from the city and the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), including $7.2 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and $1.9 million in low-income housing tax credits. But the planning extended back years before that.
"A month after I started my job as alderman of the 4th Ward, I met with the development team, I met with the hardworking group regarding this future project. That was four and a half years ago," said Sophia King, acknowledging former Ald. Shirley Newsome (4th), CHA Central Advisory Council President Francine Washington and Washington Park Local Advisory Council Vice President Betty Thompson.
"It was a project that had long been gestating in the community, for almost 15 years, and it would be the first project where my influence would play a role. It would signal community values for housing and community development for years to come.
"I'm a firm believer that equity should be at the forefront of everything that we do, and that we should be bold in our efforts to change our community for the better, but it has the be deliberate," she continued. She said that 4400 Grove "was completed with more than 61% minority participation" and that 36% of contractors were African American.
"It just showed that we can do this," King said. "That fallacy that there's nobody out there, that we can't find anybody is just false, and we cannot continue to believe in it."
CHA CEO Tracey Scott noted that all of 4400 Grove's mixed-income residents will be able to enjoy the building's amenities: a community room, a fitness center, a business center and a landscaped outdoor space behind it. "Further, at a time when businesses are shutting down amid a global pandemic, this project is providing the opportunity for new and minority-owned local businesses," she added.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, for her part, observed that all business tenants at 4400 Grove are people of color.
"This is exactly the kind of economic empowerment our city needs, must focus on and create more of, and one that's amplified through our INVEST South/West initiative, which brings together public and private sector partners on our South and West sides that have been neglected for far too long," she said.
"Because 4400 Grove is on this corridor for INVEST South/West, it will benefit from our ongoing work to revive Cottage Grove and serve as an anchor development for the entire street, making this development critical to the continued investment in Bronzeville."
Reached for comment after the opening, Thompson with the Washington Park Local Advisory Council said her years-long involvement with the planning came directly from her two decades of living in a similar development — CHA's Lake Parc Place, 3983 S. Lake Park Ave. — and seeing it become "a traditional public housing development."
"I would not like to see that happen with (Woodlawn) Station nor Shops & Lofts at 47, and I'm afraid that that's what's going to happen because of the politics in this city," she said.
She observed a shortage of affordable and low-income housing in Chicago and said Lake Parc Place, built in 1963 as the Lake Michigan high-rises, had been an attempted model mixed-income community around the turn of the millennium. But she said maintenance quality has declined today. "The services are different because the income levels have changed," she said, with market-rate renters leaving because of a decline in quality.
Nevertheless, Thompson has hopes that 4400 Grove and the other new mixed-income developments will be better maintained because the city is advertising its investment into the properties. But she also hopes that the developments will become home to settled communities.
"As long as they keep the property maintained and the rules maintained, that building is going to be great," she said. "It's going wonderful."
