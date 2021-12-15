In a move that drew strong reactions from attendees, the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC)’s by-laws committee proposed stricter voting membership requirements for the advisory council at the group’s Dec. 13 meeting. The suggested amendment will be voted upon by current JPAC members during the group’s January meeting.
Attendance at JPAC meetings soared following the controversial installation, in August, of lockable gates on the two bridges that provide access to Wooded Island in Jackson Park. It has remained high in the months since, and around 60 people were present at Monday’s meeting. (New attendees have also pointed to the beginning of construction on the Obama Presidential Center as a reason for their interest.)
The proposed amendment would require voting members to have attended four meetings and participated in three “volunteer activities or events” during the previous year. (Attendance would be tracked through sign-in sheets validated by the group’s secretary, Gary Ossewaarde.) Currently, JPAC members have to attend two meetings in the last year before they can vote.
Parliamentarian Jerry Levy explained the by-laws committee's reasoning behind the proposal.
"JPAC has been in existence since 1983. And during these 38 years, there has been a consistent tradition that membership in this PAC is accompanied by the willingness to devote the time it takes to accomplish the successful functioning and fulfill the purposes of this PAC as set forth in its bylaws,” he said.
"This recent spurt and growth of membership has prompted its by-laws committee, which includes, as I have said, the entire board, to search for a way to maintain this tradition. To that end, the committee has unanimously decided to propose the amendment to the bylaws relating to qualifications for voting membership as set forth."
One member of the Bylaws Committee, Hyde Parker Avi Schwab, said during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting that he had not taken part in discussions over the proposed amendment.
“I do want to say for the record that I was not involved in any conversations about this new amendment, nor was I invited to participate in any of those conversations,” said Schwab. “So just for the record, this was not unanimously proposed by the by-laws committee. It was proposed by the by-laws committee, minus me."
Attendees at the meeting were split about the proposal — some said it created a new and unnecessary barrier to entry into the advisory council, while others thought it emphasized the volunteer activity that should be at the core of the organization’s mission.
South Shore resident Sharon Lewis said, "I've been on this PAC for years, and I sit on several other PACs. So, what I see is people who want to come to the PAC and have their say, but they don't want to do their say. This is about doing; this is an action. Our PACs are volunteer organizations. They are not political organizations. We don't come here just to make policy. These (parks) get cleaned by people who come out here or roll up their sleeves and get in the mud and do the work. That's why there are volunteer mandates."
Another South Shore resident who did not wish to be identified said, as he motioned toward Louise McCurry, JPAC president, "I want to go back to something that Louise said; that she started the meeting with. When you asked how many people are here from Hyde Park? How many people are here from South Shore? How many more are here from Woodlawn? And clearly there's less representation from South Shore and Woodlawn. And given all that we know that's taking place in this park and in these neighborhoods, it's really critical that those people be a part of these discussions. But yet what you're doing is essentially limiting their impact because they will not have the same potential to vote."
Daniela Herrera spoke a bit later, "This is my first Jackson Park PAC meeting. I have fallen in love with Jackson Park. My first visit was in 2018. I bird here; it is an amazing park for birding. I am very sad at the destruction that has taken place at Jackson Park. But nevertheless, me and a bunch of other Black, indigenous and people of color utilize the park on our own time. We come birding here together. And I wanted to get involved because of this sadness that I feel and I feel even more sad knowing that because I haven't attended four meetings, I cannot have a say or make my opinion heard about what I feel should happen in this park."
Genora Stone, president of the Mamie Till-Mobley Park Advisory Council in Woodlawn, said, "I am so saddened to come to these meetings knowing that a park advisory council is based solely on volunteering. I've never had a problem with doing an event, for the children, for the community. And having a meeting where people are showing up to complain about volunteering? What do you think you are showing up for? It’s ran on volunteering. You are here to enhance the park and the programs that are here.”
JPAC's by-laws state that the purpose of JPAC is:
“(a) to provide a forum for organized and unorganized users of Jackson Park through which information regarding Jackson Park can be shared;
(b) to advise and to make recommendations to the Chicago Park District concerning improvements in program, park maintenance, and other matters relating to Jackson Park and the patrons of Jackson Park;
(c) to encourage long-range planning for Jackson Park;
(d) to promote ways for the community to better utilize the Chicago Park District’s programs and facilities at Jackson Park;
(e) to increase community awareness by involving all segments of the Jackson Park community and all patrons of Jackson Park, in the planning and implementation of JPAC and Chicago Park District projects; and
(f) to assist in locating alternate funding.”
In other business, JPAC voted to approve an amendment to its by-laws, which now consistently state that "there is no requirement of dues for voting membership."
The next JPAC meeting will take Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
