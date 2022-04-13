The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will enact new road closures in the coming week for construction related to the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.
Beginning April 14, one southbound lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between 57th Street and Hayes Drive.
Hayes Drive will also be closed west of Lake Shore Drive starting April 18 with a detour to be posted. Between Stony Island Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, Hayes will have daytime lane closures and parking restrictions.
There will be one lane of traffic open on the northbound section of Stony Island Avenue between Marquette Drive and 59th Street.
The first phase of OPC-related roadway construction is scheduled to last 24 months; CDOT says it expects to be finished by the end of 2023.
CDOT has said it plans to phase construction work in Jackson Park to minimize impacts to travel times and traffic. The department said that pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained throughout the construction project, with a focus on access to properties on Stony Island, destinations in Jackson Park and CTA bus stops.
Motorists who drive through the area are advised to allow extra time and to reroute to avoid delays. CDOT also advises the public to consider transit options, including the CTA and Metra Electric line.
More information is available at www.jacksonparkimprovements.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.