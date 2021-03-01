As part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget, new fines for speeding went into effect on March 1.
Motorists going 6-10 mph over the speed limit can receive fines of $35, and those going faster can receive $100 penalties in the mail.
Block Club has mapped all the speed cameras in Chicago. In and around Hyde Park, they are located at:
- 5330 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- 536 E. Morgan Drive
- 6330 S. King Drive
- 215 E. 63rd St.
