The Chicago Department of Public Health has launched a digital talk series, "Dr. Taylor's Table," with one of the agency's medical directors, where Black Chicagoans can come for free, non-judgmental conversation and advice on health disparities, racial equity in health care, and mental and general wellness.
Dr. Erica Taylor, medical director for congregate settings and Mercy Hospital's former OB-GYN clinical director, is hosting the show on Instagram Live on every other Thursday at 6 p.m.
She said the show wants to take a look at COVID-19 as well as the underlying comorbidities that disproportionately affect Black Chicago: "We're really trying to create a platform where individuals can be educated, inspired and empowered. The goal is to have a trusted messenger, such as myself, coming through as a representative for CDPH, informed with different individuals."
Previous episodes in April included a breast cancer survivor and a maternal health advocate, for instance. The initial show saw 135 people tune in.
But Taylor, who has done health care outreach before over social media, also stressed her show's emphasis on economic empowerment and education on how to get access to quality health care against the structural racism baked into the American health care system.
She wants to work on normalizing mental health care in addition to shows on cardio-vascular health, the top driver of Black people's lower average life expectancies, and nutrition.
"I think you need to have a forum where individuals feel comfortable asking questions," she said. Attendees can email questions if they don't want to ask them publicly during the shows.
People have asked questions about getting second opinions, which Taylor uses as an opportunity to get them to think about questions they should ask during consultations. She stressed the importance of "arming individuals with the knowledge where they can actually advocate for themselves."
On that note, patients should ask a lot of questions to ensure a good fit with a health care provider. "It's so important that you interview them. I basically liken it to a first date," Taylor said. "I think that if there are questions, or if you're in doubt about what the people are diagnosing you with, I think you should feel comfortable speaking to that physician to say, 'Hey, I'm not really sure, is there someone I can talk to?'"
Talking to family members and colleagues about clinicians with whom they had good rapport and outcomes is also a good idea.
Even though the shows are segmented into topics, Taylor wants to use her platform to show how all aspects of health are related: "Just looking at everything from a holistic standpoint and how we can achieve optimal health for the Black community."
The next show will be on May 5 at instagram.com/ChiPublicHealth.
