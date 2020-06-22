Several Hyde Park museums have confirmed they will remain closed after Friday, June 26, when the city and state will enter the next phase of their coronavirus response plans that allow movie theaters, museums, zoos and performance venues to reopen.
Danny Urbine-McCarthy, deputy director of the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., said via email that the museum is in the process of finalizing next steps. HPAC has been closed since March 14.
Warren Stokes, a spokesman for the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, said nothing is finalized but that staff is "working internally to plan for a summer reopening."
The Neubauer Collegium, 5701 S. Woodlawn Ave., also has no set timeline for reopening the gallery. Spokesman Mark Sorkin said the institution will follow the University of Chicago's recommendations about the timing for reopening and safety practices.
"The university has not issued these recommendations and has not given us a sense of when to expect them, so I can't, unfortunately, give you any clear details on that," he emailed.
Representatives for the Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., the Smart Museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., and the Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St. — which are also affiliated with the U. of C. — did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
In a statement, President and CEO Perri L. Irmer said the DuSable Museum, 740 E 56th Place, "is looking forward to opening its doors once our operations and facilities are prepared to do so.
"At this time, we have not set a firm reopening date as we are still reviewing the various rules and recommendations that will apply," she continued. "Our reopening will be approached with the health and safety of our employees and visitors as our top priority."
City guidelines say that interactive exhibits may be adapted or temporarily closed during Phase 4 to reduce contact, with museum movement flow controlled to prevent overcrowding and promote physical distancing. Group tours will be temporarily discontinued to promote social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.