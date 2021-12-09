"Nearly all" teachers at Carnegie Elementary School, not just those whose unvaccinated students have been quarantined due to being in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19, are doing remote teaching, Chicago Teachers Union Chief of Staff Jennifer Johnson said on Dec. 9.
The school has been wracked by the death of a special education classroom assistant at the school, jonL Bush, who died last month of the disease. Union teachers have alleged that he contracted COVID-19 at the school, 1414 E. 61st Place.
A large number of Carnegie students — on Dec. 8, 112 out of 488 — are quarantined.
Faith Mitchell, who teaches 2nd grade, said at a Dec. 9 CTU vigil in Bush's memory that she and her colleagues were taking a stand against Chicago Public Schools "and the lack of resources that we know they should be giving us."
"We're working remotely without permission with fear of being locked out," she said. "We're still doing what we're supposed to do, and I think the thing that inspired most of us to walk away is the fact that nobody from CPS even came out to see if any of us were OK. Nobody gave their condolences."
The Herald has sought confirmation and comment from CPS about Carnegie teachers with non-quarantined classrooms doing remote instruction.
Mitchell said that, with a 23-student classroom, she cannot maintain the 3 feet of social distancing that CPS health and safety protocols say should be enforced "wherever possible" alongside "air purifiers, hand sanitizer and masks to help keep everyone safe."
Mitchell said she hopes that Carnegie teachers "are inspiring other schools, because we know we are dealing with some of the same issues, and they shouldn't have to.
“Nobody should have to beg and plead and almost give up their job to make the stance that we deserve more, we deserve better, that we shouldn't have to go to the extent or to the strain that we're going through," she said.
Asked if CTU directed the worker action, union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said CTU works from the bottom up, not from the top down, and that teachers were making a choice to keep themselves safe by teaching remotely.
Two of Bush's siblings, Ceres Jonelle and Dette Bush, praised him at the vigil's beginning as a wonderful, caring, dependable father and brother with much to live for. They said his death was preventable and hoped it would lead to the prevention of others.
"I worked at the school with my brother, so I know what kind of conditions he was working in, because I worked beside my brother," said Dette Bush, a Carnegie substitute teacher. "I know exactly the kind of conditions of these classrooms, and they are not safe. I am not going back to work, because it is not safe."
She said hand sanitizers at the school are not filled and that there are too many students in the building for adequate social distancing. She has been vaccinated, but her work takes her to different classrooms and leads her to interact with scores of different students.
"If I go to 25 different classrooms each week, then I could potentially take (the coronavirus) to so many different children," she said, hypothesizing a breakthrough infection.
"I'm not going back," she said. "I was already wary about going back into the classroom, even though I'm fully vaccinated, but I went back, because circumstances happen. But after losing my brother, I'm going back. … I haven't quit, but I'm not going back, at least for the moment, until I see some changes. I'm not going to quit, because I actually like doing the job, but I just want to be safe doing it."
Gates said teachers negotiated to work during a pandemic in environments wherein they would be safe.
"People are afraid because they understand the gaps in the system and that they need more," she said. "Cleanliness has been an issue here and other places. The ability to resource and support custodial staff — staffing is abysmal. There are not enough people working inside the buildings to maintain cleanliness. They have not hired enough people, and instead they are relying on the people who are there, a smaller number of them, to keep an entire building clean, even with the new protocols in place."
Gates also attacked CPS's testing protocol, saying there should be an opt-out testing program, in which families would have to take their children out of the testing pool, instead of an opt-in one, as the district has. And she said the CPS has rebuffed CTU's "attempts at organizing and creating" a vaccination program "that reflects the best practices of school districts that have better uptakes than ours do."
She said that ongoing union-district discussions have been "substantive." Asked about the substance of those talks, she listed pausing in-school learning, sending social workers and counselors to schools like Carnegie that have experienced losses, "flooding" schools with custodial staff, school vaccination sites, an opt-out testing program and sent-home COVID-19 tests.
After the vigil, Anthony Hargrove, a Carnegie parent of two children at the school, said he carries substantial guilt for having infected his son with the coronavirus earlier this year.
The situation "is pretty scary," he said. "Sending him to school and being a working parent, trying to make sure our kids are educated with them losing almost two years of instructional time face to face, that peer time, has been difficult. And losing Mr. Bush, he was a big part of the school community."
Asked if he wants his children at Carnegie, Hargrove said it is hard, balancing his needs as a working parent, not being able to have his children at home during the day, with the needs for their safety.
"That balancing act is pretty hard," he said. "We want them to get that time with their peers and that one-on-one instruction; however, we want to make sure that they're safe. We want to make sure that not only my child comes home safe, but that his teacher is going home and the staff are going home to their families safe.
"We shouldn't have to compromise safety for education. It's a balancing act, and I think that some of the things that the union vice president mentioned are things that can happen. The opt-out sounds like a great idea. Just ensuring that we're safe with them educating our kids."
