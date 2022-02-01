The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Chicago beginning 8 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches are expected. The highest snowfall rates, of up to an inch per hour, will be after midnight tonight through early Wednesday afternoon.
The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issues up-to-date information through several different notification services:
- Notify Chicago: Sign up for emergency alerts at www.notifychicago.org
- CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5
- COVID: Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3
- CHIBIZ: Business updates, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.