The National Park Service (NPS) released an environmental assessment for the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) project in Jackson Park on Monday. There will be a 30-day public comment period on the report, including public meetings on Oct. 13 and 14.
The environmental assessment is required because Jackson Park received federal grant money in the early 1980s, and the NPS has to review and approve the replacement of recreational land lost during the construction of the presidential center. Under the city’s current plan, lost parkland would be replaced with a renovated recreational space on the east end of the Midway Plaisance, as well as land freed up by other road closures in the park.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) also participated in order to review roadway closures and improvements that have been planned as part of the project.
In the assessment, the agencies consider three alternatives for the park, including a baseline scenario where no action is taken and one that corresponds to the current plan for the park, in which parkland is replaced and roadway construction takes place. The baseline scenario is described as “not a viable or practical alternative,” while the current plan for the OPC is designated the “preferred alternative” by the agencies.
The report outlines the impacts and mitigating measures that would occur under each scenario, though most of the information has already been released to the public through the separate Section 106 federal review process.
For instance, the OPC construction and roadway changes would result in a loss of 789 trees in the park, which the city has promised that it will replace. The report also estimates that there will be a net increase of 6.4 acres of parkland distributed over Jackson Park and the Midway Plaisance. (Some people have criticized the federal review processes for not including the entire 19.3-acre OPC site in its calculations.)
To comment on the environmental assessment, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/ChicagoJacksonPark. The public comment period ends Oct. 30.
Public meetings will be livestreamed on Oct. 13 and 14 from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. at tinyurl.com/JacksonParkPublicHearing. To speak during the meeting, submit a request by email to JacksonPark@civiltechinc.com or by phone at 312-763-2777.
An in-person public meeting will be held at the South Shore Cultural Center on Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.