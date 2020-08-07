The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, has received a grant $225,782 to digitize a major part of its collection of more than 35,000 artifacts.
The funds will pay for the MSI to create a website that will give free public access to 7,000 artifacts for the first time.
The two-year project will launch in September, with Chicago public school teachers providing input on what should be included in the digital collection. The museum said the first round of items added to the digital collection will represent transformative inventions, experiments and explorations.
The digital collection will include high-resolution, 360-degree photography, 3D models, and videos. One of the goals of the project will be to preserve an artifact’s functionality to make it more useful for researchers, entrepreneurs, educators and students, the museum said.
