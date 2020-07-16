The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) will open on Aug. 1 for the first time since March with timed admission tickets, limited capacity, required face coverings and some modified exhibits to create physical distancing.
Furthermore, the museum, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, is offering free admission through Aug. 14.
New attractions include the film "Superpower Dogs," shown on a five-story, domed wraparound screen in a capacity-controlled theater, about dogs who fight crime, protect endangered species and save lives. Food and beverages will be sold under a tent on the front lawn.
Tours inside the Coal Mine and on-board the U-505 Submarine are suspended, although the U-505 exhibit remains open. The Idea Factory and Future Energy Chicago exhibits are closed. The opening of a Marvel Comics-themed exhibition has been postponed into 2021.
MSI will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays; the capacity limit is set at no more than 25% of normal capacity of 2,000 visitors.
“As a science museum, we listened to health experts and scientists to develop a safe and welcoming environment for Chicago-area families to unleash their curiosity,” Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Matt Simpson said. “We wanted to make it easy to get out of the house and do something fun together.”
