The North Kenwood home of legendary blues musician Muddy Waters is on the verge of becoming a Chicago landmark after the City Council’s Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards approved the designation at its Oct. 12 meeting.
The property at 4339 S. Lake Park Ave. will go up for final approval in front of the full council on Thursday, Oct. 14.
“I think that, due to the history, that Muddy Waters has been a huge contributor, to the blues, to rock ‘n’ roll,” said Ald. Sophia King (4th), according to the Chicago Tribune. “And that having his particular home landmarked here in the city of Chicago would also be, not only something that recognizes his contributions, but also would recognize the contributions of blues to Chicago.”
Building owner Chandra Cooper, Waters’s great-granddaughter, is planning to turn the house into the Muddy Waters MOJO Museum. The project has already received a $50,000 grant from The National Trust for Historic Preservation. Getting the landmark designation, on top of securing legal protections, would make the home eligible for the city’s $6 million “adopt-a-landmark” fund.
The Zoning Commission also approved the Lillian Marcie Center, a planned theater complex on the 4300 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. Backed by actor Harry Lennix, it will house a 350-seat theater and a smaller 100-seat performance space, according to the Sun-Times.
