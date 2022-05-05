The Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted in favor of a final recommendation for Monumental Baptist Church in Bronzeville at its May 5 meeting, clearing a path for the Romanesque Revival building to become a city landmark.
The church at 729 E. Oakwood Boulevard will now go to the City Council for a committee and full council vote. Ald. Sophia King (4th) supports the landmarking.
Former 4th Ward alderman Shirley Newsome, a member of Monumental Baptist’s congregation, spoke at Thursday’s meeting about the important role churches like hers play on the South Side, alluding to the recent fire that destroyed Englewood’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
“I'm sure you've probably heard and read the response of not only the congregation of that church, but the local community that surrounds that church, the important role that the church played, and continues to play, in Black and brown communities,” Newsome said.
“Not only are they places of worship, but they are also places where residents come for social activity…. In many instances, the churches supplant the local government in providing counseling for mental health purposes, providing food and clothing for the needy.”
Monumental Baptist was built between 1899 and 1901 as Memorial Baptist, and housed a congregation with ties to the University of Chicago.
A Black Baptist congregation bought the building in 1934, and it became a local anchor of the Civil Rights Movement under a succession of activist pastors. Among them was Reverend Dr. Dearine Edwin King, who was close friends with Martin Luther King, Jr. During King’s tenure, Monumental Baptist hosted the first meeting of Operation PUSH, Jesse Jackson’s influential South Side nonprofit.
The church also developed a strong music program — its Christmas production of Handel’s “Messiah” was particularly well-known. It featured baritone William Warfield, famous for his lead role in George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” who made sure to keep his calendar clear for the annual concert at Monumental.
The brick-and-terra cotta building was designed by the architecture firm Patton, Fisher and Miller. Normand Patton, earlier in his career, built the Main Building and Machinery Hall at the nearby Illinois Institute of Technology — both are now Chicago landmarks.
Monumental Baptist’s Revival Romanesque style is reminiscent of Henry Hobson Richardson’s churches built in the second half of the 19th century. A landmarking report from the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) notes that the church’s design draws on Richardson’s Trinity Episcopal Church, built in Boston in 1877, “with its central square tower topped with a pyramidal roof and flanked by gabled transepts.”
DPD Commissioner Maurice Cox said at Thursday’s meeting that he hopes the church congregation can use the city’s Adopt-A-Landmark grants to fund interior renovations, and praised the work of Monumental Baptist’s membership.
“I don't think anyone really appreciates what a challenge it is to do this work, just as volunteers,” he said. “I have a feeling other congregations will be looking at you as a lead, and it’ll be easier for them to step in and preserve the legacy of their presence in these communities.”
