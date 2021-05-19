Deborah Hart, the chief executive officer and president at Montgomery Place, won a statewide award from senior care provider Leading Age Illinois for her "extraordinary commitment to excellence."
Hart, who took over as head of the nonprofit senior living facility in 2016, won Leading Age's Strive and Thrive Award, which honors "vision, initiative and creative problem solving."
"There are many truly amazing, innovative, and dedicated leaders in the field of Senior Living who have risen up to not only meet, but exceed standards for safety and resident satisfaction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Hart in a statement.
"I receive this award and share it with the hundreds of individuals who worked side-by-side, day and night, through this last year, setting aside their own fears and concerns to serve our clients who needed us. May the stories of our journey help readers see a new image of Senior Living.”
Hart will be honored at a presentation on June 23.
