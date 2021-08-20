Montgomery Place mandated its unvaccinated staff get immunized against COVID-19 one day before President Joe Biden announced a mandate on Aug. 18 for nursing home staff across the country to do so or else their facilities would lose funding through Medicare and Medicaid.
In an interview, CEO and President Deborah E. Hart said around 65% of her staff had gotten immunized. Negotiations with the Service Employees International Union, which represents some workers at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, concluded on Aug. 17 in a requirement for everyone to get vaccinated.
"Over the course of the next several months, the rest of the staff will go through the process of being vaccinated," she said.
Hart said the federal mandate "is probably the big heavy stick that is going to be needed" to get congregant care facilities, especially those in the South, to adopt a vaccination policy.
"We see it here," she said. "Everybody wants to put it off because they don't want to upset their employees. It's very difficult in the job market right now, and we can't really afford to lose staff. That's one philosophy. But we also can't afford to have staff and residents sick. So I think it is appropriate for the government to take this step at this time."
The coronavirus pandemic has been unfathomably difficult for long-term care facilities. COVID-19 is, of course, a contagious respiratory disease, of which age is the biggest determinant variable for severe outcomes.
Montgomery Place has fared better than many others, adapting to life amid the pandemic's first two waves during the summer of 2020 and beginning vaccinations for residents and staff in January.
