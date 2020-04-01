Administrators at Montgomery Place have voluntarily moved into the assisted living facility to provide service continuity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Relationship Officer Stefanie Dziedzic, who oversees hospital and business development, fundraising, admissions and integrated processes, likened the staff to a "volunteer army of various departments" rotating in 72-hour shifts.
"It really came up organically: we didn't intend it to be a formalized process. We just said early on, 'We'll be here with you throughout this experience," she said.
CEO and President Deborah E. Hart, Chief Operations Officer Paul Zappoli and Dziedzic were the first three officials to formally move in, joined by the construction projects manager, members of the maintenance, housekeeping, administration assistance pool and human resources teams and a few others around March 10.
With more than 300 employees, Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, does not have the capacity to have everyone move in. But as of March 26, 9 Montgomery Place employees have moved into the retirement community. Dziedzic said then that Montgomery Place was the first to her knowledge to take such a move.
"The reason that we decided to do it was, number one, we didn't know what we didn't know, and we wanted to make sure that we were prepared," Dziedzic said. Montgomery Place had already mandated symptoms screening of anyone coming into the building and hand-sanitizing.
"When we moved in, it was to make sure that those processes could be implemented universally without question," she said. "The second part of it was to make sure that our residents, many of whom are very elderly and very used to consistency, had people that they were familiar with to walk with them on this journey, to calm their fears, to navigate new communication channels like using Zoom and using FaceTime to communicate with their loved ones, and to think differently about how they were going to be able to isolate in place."
The volunteers' decision has affected their home lives. Zappoli's wife is working from home with two small children, but Dziedzic observed the difficulty in getting anything done while providing them with time and attention.
Dziedzic's husband is a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who has previously relocated to New York after the Sept. 11 attacks and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. She said her family has become used to "every couple of years, something big happens, and one of us has, because of the nature of our work, been taken up into the bigger picture."
While Dziedzic said it is easier now for her children now that they are teenagers, she acknowledged that "hero fatigue" from absent parents in a crisis has set in a little.
"The good is we didn't really recognize or appreciate how strong of a leadership team we were," Dziedzic said. "We were a very strong and cohesive team before this happened, but now we almost finish each others' sentences. We think much of quickly. We problem-solve much more quickly. Our collaboration is much easier, because we're all on the same page, moving forward together at the same pace, which is incredibly rapid."
Health care work requires disaster preparedness drills; Montgomery Place had one earlier this year, which Dziedzic said was helpful as the crisis began. The lessons learned "immediately and seamlessly fell into place," she said, including ways to keep residents' morale up during the quarantine. Nurses go through the building twice a day doing wellness checks, and the entire staff delivers 150 lunches to every resident every day at noon.
"We've gotten it down to a rhythm where we're able to deliver to 14 floors within about 20, 25 minutes," she said. "And it's really cool to see people from all levels of the organization, from the CEO down to a housekeeper, working together with one single purpose and mind, which is to make sure this has the least amount of impact on the people who live here, so that they are happy, healthy and feel safe."
