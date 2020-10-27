The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St., is hosting a free virtual book talk for the public tomorrow, Oct. 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring its current best selling book “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot”.
Author Mikki Kendall, a Hyde Park native, will do a reading from her book in a conversation moderated by Emily Lansana, Director of Community Arts at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago.
The talk will be hosted by the Silver Room’s manager, Ally Almore.
“Hood Feminism,” a collection of essays, is an account of the personal and cultural experiences of Kendall as a Black woman. In her book, Kendall argues that mainstream feminism has repeatedly failed to recognize issues that impact women of color, such as basic needs of survival — access to housing, education, food and medical care — and worked instead toward securing and increasing privileges for a few. For her, in a fight for access to equal rights and opportunities for women on the basis of gender, it is important that the needs of all women are met.
“Anyone who wants things to be better is the target audience for this book. Books are one of the most accessible forms of self education. For me, when I was writing it, I wrote it in the context of people who like me have lived in a lot of spaces and been through a lot of different experiences, as well as for people who have not had those experiences,” she told the Herald. “I wrote a book that would have been useful when I was younger. These are the things that I wish I had known more about then, but it’s really a book for anyone at any age who wants the world to be a better place.”
The Silver Room, opened by Eric Williams in Hyde Park in 2016, often hosts events and tries to pick local authors and artists for collaboration, including other artists that may have expressed interest in the store. It is an interactive retail space for meaningful engagement with art, fashion, and community building.
“Eric has a multitude of connections in the arts and academic world, of people who are available and wanting to speak on issues that are local,” said Almore, who added that the shop began putting on virtual events in September. “We were hosting in-person events prior to COVID and we were just looking for other ways to engage with our customers.”
Oct. 28, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. For the Zoom link, visit facebook.com/events/3762885470402794/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.