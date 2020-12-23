More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the first vaccine was approved for emergency use this month, more than any other state in the nation, and state officials expect the pace of the vaccination program to speed up as the federal government begins distributing a second drug this week.
Gov. JB Pritzker made that announcement during a virtual media briefing Wednesday, adding that eventually, larger states like California and Texas will surpass Illinois simply because of the size of their populations.
“But the vaccine team in Illinois sprinted past them all in Week 1,” Pritzker said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization Dec. 11 for a vaccine developed by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, and the state began delivering those vaccines last week.
On Friday, Dec. 18, FDA granted the same authorization for a vaccine developed by Moderna and shipments of that vaccine are now being distributed to hospitals and local health departments throughout the state.
By Saturday, Pritzker said, the state expects to receive another 23,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition, Illinois is dedicating another 37,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a federal government’s vaccination program for long-term care facilities, which is being administered by the pharmacy companies CVS and Walgreen’s.
Chicago, which receives its own shipments directly from the federal government, expects to receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 48,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
All of the vaccines being distributed in the first phase of the program are earmarked for health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. State officials said this week they expect it will take four to six weeks to complete that phase before the program expands to cover people over age 75 and other front-line essential workers.
Meanwhile, the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois continued to show signs of improvement Wednesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,762 new cases of the disease out of 82,328 tests performed. That made for a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.5%, the fourth consecutive day below 8%.
Despite those trends, however, Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service and strict limits on public gatherings.
“The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another,” Pritzker said. “And as we head into the Christmas holiday and New Year's, my concern is that we might see — we are going likely to see — some uptick from Christmas and from New Years in hospitalizations as well as cases.”
“Having said that,” he added, “even if we brought the entire state or specific regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2, that would not open bars and restaurants for indoor service yet. We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time.”
Pritzker did announce that his administration is increasing funding for child care providers that take part in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP, a program that helps low-income families pay for child care.
Pritzker said the state will invest $20 million of its remaining allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, to pay for all eligible days of child care for families enrolled in the program, regardless of the child’s actual attendance, for all of December, January and February.
In addition, he said, the Department of Children and Family Services will lift the capacity limits all licensed family child care providers this month, returning them to full capacity. He said licensed child care centers may return to full capacity in early January, if the COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remains below 9%.
The money will also be used to buy and distribute personal protective equipment to child care providers throughout the state.
Pritzker said the intent of the additional funding is to provide some financial stability to child care providers who have seen their enrollments decline or have had staff call in sick during the pandemic.
As of Dec. 22, the citywide positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average was 10.2%, down from 12.1% the previous week.
Over the prior week, percent-positivities dropped in three out of the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from Dec. 13-19, compared to 106 from Dec. 6-12, and one death, down from two the week before. There was a 5.6% positivity rate out of 1,311 tests performed, down from 7.2% from the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 11%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 60 confirmed cases, down from 87 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 3.3% positivity rate out of 1,820 tests, down from 4.4% the week before. The number of tests performed fell 7%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 102 confirmed cases, down from 115 the week before, and one death, down from two the week before. There was a 5.5% positivity rate out of 1,857 tests, up from 3.8% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 38%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 79 confirmed cases, down from 119 the week before, and two deaths, up from none the week before. There was a 6.1% positivity out of 1,300 tests, down from 7.4% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 19%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Monday, Dec. 21, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in. The figures reported in this story are updated as the city reports more information.
From Dec. 12-18, the University of Chicago reported one positive coronavirus cases out of 655 tests; the week before, the school identified eight positive cases out of 1,947 tests. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 481 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Dec. 23, there were 91 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC; on Dec. 2, there were 108. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600.
Hancock reported from Springfield. Herald staff contributed from Chicago. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
