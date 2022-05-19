South Side Metra ridership is still on the decline as a whole, though it has increased at stations in low-income areas. According to a report released May 3, Metra attributes this recovery in part to its Fair Transit South Cook pilot program, which reduced fares on the Rock Island and Electric lines.
The pilot program, which began last January and will run until 2024, cut fares in half on the South Side and southern Cook County routes in an effort to increase transit accessibility for residents. Cook County has budgeted $30 million to Metra over the pilot’s duration to pay for the reduced fares.
Among the locations that saw ridership increases were five commuter rail stations in Kenwood, Hyde Park and Woodlawn. Per the report, issued after the pilot’s inaugural year, this is due to the stations being located areas where the poverty rate exceeds 20%; most of the increased ridership on the Electric Line comes from riders boarding and exiting trains in predominantly low-income fare zones.
In Zone B, where the local stations are, the number of commuters boarding and exiting trains increased almost 400% over the course of the pilot, compared to a 200% increase on the entirety of the Electric Line. This zone also serves Washington Park, Woodlawn, Grand Crossing and South Shore, where up to 40% of residents live below the poverty level.
"We're looking at where there's a ridership increase, but what we're looking at is how ridership on the Metra Electric — and the Rock Island, because it's part of the pilot — is recovering as compared to the rest of the system," said Jennifer "Sis" Killen, superintendent of the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways.
The report also found that weekday services on the Electric Line increased 10% and doubled on Saturdays.
In all, ridership on the Electric and Rock Island lines declined from 30% of Metra's overall ridership in January 2021 to less than 25% in November. The report argues, however, that the pandemic's impact on ridership makes it impossible to effectively identify a net change, and that the county expects to revisit the pilot's effect on net ridership when the pandemic stabilizes. Another report is planned next year and in 2024, at the pilot's conclusion.
Metra did find that with the pilot, a commuter taking the Electric Line downtown from Hyde Park or Woodlawn five days a week would save nearly $600 annually. The agency also found that consumer spending on car travel fell around 3% inside the pilot area and that spending on entertainment, groceries, retail and tourism rose around 7% between 2019 and 2021, though the issuance of federal stimulus payments may skew that finding.
Killen pointed to survey data from the report that suggests some riders are taking the commuter rail instead of driving because of the reduced fares. The reduction has also led to more commuters using stations closer to home, rather than driving to a zone that previously would have been cheaper.
"The ultimate goal here is really to identify how fare change and fare policy can impact transit ridership," Killen said. "Transit is not just for those who are dependent. Transit is for those who wish to make a conscious choice as a different mode of transportation and how we can look to reduce emissions and lower congestion on our roadway system. Transit is something for everyone, and we think that Fair Transit is something that all riders can absolutely benefit from.
"But we recognize from a standpoint of equity, we do need to dedicate those resources to those who are transit-dependent, to make sure it's working for them," Killen said.
Transferring between transit services remains a barrier for commuters
"The other part of it, (besides) improving service and reducing fares, is that we're looking at how we can improve transfers between service entities," added Killen.
While Metra tickets can be bought off the Ventra smartphone app, Ventra cards can't be used to purchase Metra fares the way they can be on Pace and the CTA. Metra's form of ticket validation (by conductors) and lack of station turnstiles are additional obstacles to integrating transfers between the other two transit agencies.
But, according to the report, the county government "is prepared to help support development and to cover a portion of the associated costs to facilitate transfers between all service boards."
For months, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has steadfastly stated her position that any integration of Metra and the CTA cannot result in riders being taken away from the CTA.
Earlier this month, The Daily Line reported that the CTA said they willing to work with Metra and Pace, but that it made no commitments to merging payment systems or making transfers cheaper. On May 2, Lightfoot said she must first be convinced that the pilot's long-term funding stream would not burden taxpayers.
The report, for its part, argues that a successful pilot should create a net increase across Metra, Pace and the CTA instead of shifting riders between the three.
