Metra has announced a return to full service next year with no fare increase. On the Electric Line, which serves Hyde Park, the Fair Transit South Cook Pilot is continuing for another two years, cutting fares 50%, meaning one-way trips within Chicago continue to cost $2.
The commuter rail operator also unveiled a $6 day pass valid for unlimited rides within three zones. From Feb. 1, 10-ride tickets would expire in 90 days instead of a year, and one-way tickets would expire in 14 instead of 90 days as part of fare initiatives "to meet the evolving needs of a post-COVID environment."
Metra's $900 million budget, proposed on Oct. 13, assumes there will be 25% of the riders on the trains at the beginning of the year as there were before the COVID-19 pandemic and 35% of pre-pandemic-level riders by the end of the year, who will provide $146.4 million in revenue.
“After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a great deal of uncertainty about how and when things will return to normal,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski in a statement. “We feel the most responsible approach is to be cautious with our assumptions about the growth in ridership while at the same time ramping up our service, so we are ready when My Metra riders are ready.”
Around half of the budget comes from the regional transportation sales tax, $202 million comes from federal pandemic relief funding, and Metra is requesting $92.8 million from the Regional Transportation Authority, Chicagoland's financial and oversight body for Metra, Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority.
Metra is proposing a nearly $263 million capital budget, with tens of millions for rolling stock, facilities and equipment, bridges, track and structure, signal, electrical equipment and communications, and stations. Work on the renovations of the 59th Street/University of Chicago station is still in the planning stage.
