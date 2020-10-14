Metra is planning to renovate its 59th St./University of Chicago station, and has included a line item for the work in its proposed 2021 capital budget, which was presented during the Oct. 6 meeting of the agency's board of directors.
The renovation would include the reopening of the 60th Street entrance to “provide better access to the future Obama Presidential Center,” according to Streetsblog Chicago.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis confirmed to the Herald that Metra is working with the University of Chicago on reopening the 60th Street entrance of the 59th Street/University of Chicago Station to provide better access to the “University of Chicago and the library.” The U. of C. did not respond to a request for comment.
The proposed total budget for the renovation is $9 million, including $2.5 million leveraged from the University of Chicago. The proposed 2021 budget can be reviewed here.
Metra will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed budget on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Information about how to attend the virtual hearing and to comment on the budget can be found on Metra’s Proposed Budget web page at bit.ly/MetraBudget.
