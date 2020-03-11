Those particularly at risk for coronavirus infection — older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions — should ask pharmacists for a 90-day supply of prescribed medication, says the medical director of a local clinic.
"A lot of insurances, including Medicaid expansion, will cover a 90-day supply," said John Schneider of the local Howard Brown Health clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., who also recommends getting flu shots, ceasing constant following of the news and focusing on mental wellness.
"People who are anxious and getting depressed or are feeling isolated, that has a direct impact on the immune system, and that can make people more susceptible to COVID-19," he said. "People who are continuously following every case or those maps that show things lighting up, I think it can just be anxiety-provoking. I recommend people take holidays from that sort of stuff."
Human contact is important, but he pointed out that a lot of the transmission in China came between family members and friends or in crowded supermarkets or subways. "People just have to be careful with their friends, families and other loved ones, but that doesn't mean you have to be walking around with masks and all sorts of stuff. Just social distance, hand-washing, not touching the face as much, and just being a little more careful in those realms."
Schneider said a "fair amount" of triage is going on over the phone. Howard Brown, which centrally caters to Chicago's LGBTQ population, has clinics throughout the city.
"For example, if a patient calls in and says that they're having a cough and have a fever but don't sound like they're acutely ill or progressing, we kind of encourage them to be in touch but to kind of just hang out at home," he said. "That process is a little more complicated, because people sometimes people have other underlying medical conditions and things like that, so we try to assess that."
On March 9, Howard Brown transitioned a primary care room in the Hyde Park clinic specifically for infection control, where patients who present COVID-19 symptoms or have a history of travel to the particularly affected countries will be treated. It is near the clinic's entrance, so patients presenting symptoms can move there quickly without spending time in the waiting room or the rest of the clinic.
With the number of coronavirus cases exponentially increasing, the clinic is bracing for patients; Schneider said they will begin arriving at the end of this week and into next week, consistent with what other areas have seen. All employees have goggles and respiratory masks, and consultation rooms are bleached after each visit. An existing mobile unit may be utilized for symptomatic patients around the South Side.
"There's not panic. We're health care professionals. At any time, we have universal precautions," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is additionally recommending higher-risk individuals to "have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time," avoid crowds, cruises and non-essential air travel.
"During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed," the CDC wrote.
