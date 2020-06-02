The Henry McGee Post Office at 46th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue is closed until Thursday because it was looted, Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced.
King said mail delivery will be limited in the meantime.
The McGee Post Office, 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave., has been troubled in recent years, with Kenwood residents complaining about unsatisfactory customer service and frequently missed delivery. King's office coordinated community engagement to address the issues.
ABC 7 reports that post offices in Englewood, Wicker Park, Ogden Park, Grand Crossing and Humboldt Park also have been closed temporarily as a result of the civil unrest.
