The world’s fight against COVID-19 has changed dramatically in the past week with evidence that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus can infect some vaccinated people in the nose and throat, and that those people can go on to infect others. Still, social distancing and masks are effective tools in the fight against the pandemic, while vaccines do still protect against transmission and significantly help people avoid serious illness and death.
The Israeli Ministry of Health announced last month that, amid the simultaneous spread of the delta variant in that country, effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection and symptomatic COVID-19 is now 64%; nevertheless, the ministry reports that the vaccine remains 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization. (A vaccine’s efficacy measures how effective it is at preventing disease compared to a placebo — it is not a direct measure of the probability of contracting a disease.)
Howard Brown Health, a network of clinics predominantly serving Chicago's LGBTQ population with a location in Hyde Park, said in a release that the two-dose vaccines give 82-83% efficacy against the delta variant. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Howard Brown said, is estimated to provide 57-60% protection against the variant.
Howard Brown has pulled out of public events for the foreseeable future, including the Bud Billiken Parade, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 14.
At a Sunday press conference, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reiterated that vaccinations are highly protective.
"What we saw in the U.K. is certainly a big increase in cases — very, very big," Arwady said. "However, the comparable increase in hospitalizations and in deaths was much, much lower, and that was with the delta variant in place."
Chicago is now advising people to wear masks in indoor public places. Arwady said this is because officials know that breakthrough-infected people can spread the disease, but she said epidemiologists are still learning about how they are doing so. The surge in the beach town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, over the Fourth of July weekend, is over, with infections nearly to where they were beforehand. The town put into place a mask mandate.
Tens of thousands of people went to Provincetown for the holiday weekend, fewer than a thousand were infected, fewer than 10 were hospitalized, and no one died.
"We are still learning about how those viral loads in the nose correlate with the viral loads in the lungs, how those correlate with transmission," Arwady said. "We're still learning a little bit more about it, and it's mainly just because delta is more contagious. We've known it was more contagious for a long time, and we're still learning. It's something that needs continued study."
For Chicagoans with family members who cannot get vaccinated or who are immunocompromised, "They may want to be more outside right now," Arwady said. "But the most important thing is to get vaccinated and then secondly to ask everybody to wear a mask."
"Where we think about risk-benefit and the potential for opening, closing and wanting to make sure we can help protect people while still remaining open, the masks are the most important thing," Arwady said. "Really at this point, I have to make the recommendations for the whole population, and different people will have different decisions around other indoor activities.
"For me, I remain very comfortable in indoor settings. I'm putting my mask on, I was at dinner last night, I took my mask off when I was eating — just like I did all of last year. We got pretty used to wearing these masks. It's not forever, but it's while we get through this delta surge."
Arwady said more COVID-19 surges will come in the city; fall and winter are coming.
"I think we'll have a cold, flu and COVID season," Arwady said. "But what we will see is folks who are not vaccinated largely having those severe outcomes. I've seen nothing that suggests otherwise, and I think we're in a good place as far as the recommendations of vaccine plus masking."
Vaccine outreach continues all over the city, Arwady said, at in-person events and by canvassing in the 13 least-vaccinated ZIP codes. The Protect Chicago at Home program does vaccinations at people's houses by appointment.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the bottom line of the new developments is that Chicago can be open while Chicagoans are careful.
The vaccine is free, widely available, effective, safe and saves lives, she observed. Ninety-seven percent of Chicagoans who are getting hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
She told residents in the six ZIP codes where vaccine uptake is below the city's average of 50% — 60633 (South Deering), 60621 (Englewood), 60649 (South Shore), 60620 (Auburn Gresham), 60644 (Austin) and 60628 (Roseland) — that they are playing with their lives against the delta variant. She urged them to contact a medical provider and not listen to online misinformation.
"We are not just focused on the Protect Chicago Plus areas," Lightfoot added. "We are focused on those areas with the lowest uptake, but we are not only focused on those 13 Chicago Plus neighborhoods. We've made great progress, by the way, in being intentional in those neighborhoods, by putting equity at the forefront of our vaccine distribution strategy.
"But we follow the data, and the data tells us that those six neighborhoods I identified earlier are the ones that we've really got to give emphasis to, because we're not seeing the kind of uptick that we need," she said. "If we can bring those neighborhoods up and can continue to see the uptick in other neighborhoods across the city, we're going to continue, I think, to be well-positioned to recover and fight back this latest little mini-surge with the delta variant."
Lightfoot also emphasized the need to wear masks on transit, saying the city would ticket unmasked commuters if that's what it takes to change practices.
