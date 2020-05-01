Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meetings will continue being held over Zoom this month and will be done by sector, not beat.
Kenwood, in Beat 222, is in in the 20th Sector, which will meet on Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. Advance registration is required for attendees.
Hyde Park, covered by beats 233, 234 and 235, is in the 30th Sector, which will meet on Tuesday, May 19, at 3 p.m. Registration is required.
The 2nd District CAPS office is available at 312-747-5109 or CAPS.002District@chicagopolice.org.
