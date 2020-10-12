When a group of organizations began working on the Market Box idea in April, their plans were fairly modest. The initial aim of the project — in which Chicago residents, mostly on the South Side, receive a weekly box containing produce, eggs and bread from Back of the Yards–based Star Farm — was to supply twenty-five households food for a month.
Halfway through October, however, Market Box is still making its weekly deliveries, fueled by more than $200,000 in small donations and a $30,000 grant. Though the project will go on hiatus when harvest season ends in a few weeks, the groups behind it are still looking to raise another $20,000 to round out the month.
Organized by the Experimental Station, Build Coffee, Invisible Institute and the South Side Weekly in partnership with Star Farm, the mutual aid effort now supplies about 200 households each week with food from 19 farms, as well as a copy of the South Side Weekly and a COVID-19 resource finder. Star Farm has been able to hire five new employees to help meet the demand.
The initiative is one of many mutual aid efforts that’s sprung up around the country and on the South Side during the pandemic, including the People’s Grab and Go, a food distribution program that ran weekly at an elementary school in Washington Park this summer. As an effort to build a loosely associated network of people sharing resources with each other, Market Box is also an alternative to what one participant called “middle-class evasion”: the idea that simply giving money to good causes, or referring people in need to nonprofits and state agencies, is doing enough.
The Herald spoke with two of the people heading up the initiative — Hannah Nyhart, Build Coffee’s co-founder, and Maira Khwaja, director of public impact strategy and outreach at the Invisible Institute — about their thoughts on Market Box as it winds down for the year.
Hannah Nyhart: Market Box has been this chance to just see where people are at. This is not a faceless operation, no one in this is anonymous. People know where their food is coming from, all the way from the farmers, to the people who are calling them, to the people who are dropping it off. Having that sense of person-to-person connection has been really key. And from those conversations have come referrals to other aid, or referrals to ward offices. But I think it was just that sort of ritual of small attention.
To me, a really core part of mutual aid in general is that it’s something other than a transaction between somebody who has something and somebody who doesn’t. A thing that Market Box allows is that for everybody who's receiving food, there’s a huge range between people who are having a hard time right now and looking for any resources they can find and people who are just trying to stretch their grocery budget. But as participants in the program, people are very explicitly cooks and mothers and neighbors and daughters, and they're constantly looking out for each other. I think it allows people to be something other than just somebody who gets food.
Maira Khwaja: This conversation is just kind of reminding me of a dynamic that I got to see a lot at the Grab and Go. The way I would spend my Mondays there was signing people up for Market Box, and distributing information. But one of the really nice things about signing people up for Market Box was that a lot of people weren't signing themselves up — they were signing up their grandmother or their aunt. I think one of the distinctions to make between something like the food pantry and a lot of institutionalized services is that there are a lot of administrative barriers. At the food pantry, it's one bag per ID. What about if you don't have an ID? A lot of people don't.
On the recipient side, too, it's not just mutual aid. It was also an act of mutual aid and part of the network for people to be signing up their grandmother or signing up their sister. That to me was a very, very special dynamic that I would love to try to transform into something more long-term. I think oftentimes when we get into sort of nonprofit, charity-esque initiatives, a lot of those pieces of it are chipped away because of the way that we're pressured to fundraise and things like that. And that was my favorite part of this year, was the fact that we got to see all these organic mutual aid initiatives that were not bogged down by the rules and requirements of, like, nonprofit charities.
HN: During the protests over George Floyd's death, there was that one day when CPS stopped doing food distribution. Even though it only ended up being a one-day pause, I think that it was this very scary moment and kind of clarified something. It felt like the capriciousness of the state, like this moment where this thing that people were counting on was being taken away. And I think that people responded with this huge swell of “We have to take care of each other.”
And at that point we'd been doing Market Box for about a month. We had our legs under us, and it helped us operate outside of some traditional modes and use these sort of organic referral pathways. It was people hearing about it from their church group and their caseworker. There was one day where I spent most of the morning on this chain of phone calls with these older ladies. I was signing them up for Market Box, and every single one, as we were starting to wrap up the call would be like, “Oh, I have this neighbor who should be on this. Can you call her?” It wasn't like, “I'll have her call you.” They'd go get the number, and I'd write it down and call their neighbor. At the end of that, the neighbor would be like, "Oh, my mother should sign up, my sister-in-law should sign up, and call her.” I think I signed up eight or nine people just that morning.
MK: When we were first talking in April about what we should do it was like, is there a way to just utilize our network to help deliver food from the food pantry to people? But at the food depository, there was just no movement on whether they could get rid of the requirement of one bag per person. That chain of referral that Hannah just described — they wouldn't be able to pick up bags for their other friends who also need it.
The ID requirements are like, no, you can't help somebody else out if you go get this bag. You can't pick up another bag for your brother or your neighbor. If there's some kind of structural change that I hope can be demanded from all these mutual aid efforts, it's things like that.
To donate to Market Box, visit experimentalstation.org/market-box.
The Herald recently moved to the Experimental Station, where it shares an office with the South Side Weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.