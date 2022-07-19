Dr. Mark Anderson, a research physician who has since 2014 directed the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, will lead UChicago Medicine as executive vice president for medical affairs, dean of the Division of Biological Sciences and Dean of the Pritzker School of Medicine effective Oct. 1.
Anderson will succeed UChicago Medicine President Dr. Kenneth S. Polonsky, a diabetes researcher whose affiliation with the school extends back decades.
Anderson will lead medical and biological research, education, care delivery and community engagement enterprise, reporting to university President Paul Alivisatos. He is tasked with enhancing community health, health equity and access to care for South Side communities and beyond.
“I am thrilled and humbled to join the University of Chicago community, and look forward to the opportunity to work across the university and the South Side to promote biomedical discovery, education and health,” he said in a statement.
Anderson has a bachelor's degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and two doctorates, in physiology and medicine, from the University of Minnesota. He did his residency in internal medicine at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, followed by fellowships in cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology and an appointment to the medical faculty at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1996.
He joined the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine faculty in 2005, serving as chairman, department executive officer of internal medicine and leading its Cardiovascular Research Center.
Anderson’s scholarship concerns the mechanisms of cardiac arrhythmias and heart failure. He has published more than 160 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters and book reviews and in 2017 was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
At Johns Hopkins, he oversees hundreds of faculty members and clinicians across 18 divisions, thousands of staff members and trainees, hundreds of thousands of clinic visits and an annual research portfolio of more than $200 million. The Department of Medicine has fundraised up to $40 million under his watch.
In a statement, Alivisatos said Anderson is "in a strong position to lead growth of our clinical enterprise and will have a significant focus on the expansion of UCM’s regional health system.”
“Mark is an extraordinarily talented and globally respected medical leader who is committed to an ambitious agenda of basic, translational and clinical research, while preparing the next generation of scholars, clinicians and leaders in biological sciences and academic medicine," Alivisatos said.
Alivisatos also praised Polonsky, who will become his senior advisor in September and remain a tenured U. of C. faculty member.
Anderson’s appointment comes two years after the University of Chicago Medical Center, the adult hospital in Hyde Park, got a new president: Thomas E. Jackiewicz, formerly of Keck Medicine at the University of Southern California.
