About 100 marchers walked down Martin Luther King Drive from 35th Street to Dyett High School at 51st Street on Tuesday in the third annual “We Walk for Her” march.
The march was led by young girls and women who want to bring awareness to the public about Black women and girls who have gone missing and later been found murdered. The first march, held in 2018, was organized by Aziya Roberts and held with the help of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) and Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere (MOVE).
“I just think of Black excellence, you know?” Roberts said. “Once we go together and put each other together, there’s nothing we can’t do.” Her purpose for organizing the “We Walk for Her” march was to give everybody a voice and to give a voice to those who no longer can speak for themselves.
Throughout the route, participants were asked to stop and form a circle in a few intersections. During these times, organizers of the march stood in the middle and shared poems, songs and stories of the Black women that have gone missing and been found murdered. Among those who shared their inspiring and heartfelt messages was the mother of Shanteiya Smith. Smith was found in a parking garage when she was only 26; June 30 was her birthday.
Breonna Taylor, Daisy Hayes, Sadaria Davis and Smith were just a few of the names mentioned in the chants that filled the South Side neighborhoods.
“I just want to get the youth to know, you got me as your sister,” said Roberts, “it don’t mean we have to be blood… but to put everything to the side to be together as a Black family and be there for each other.”
Organizers are hopeful that the march will continue to bring awareness to the Black women and girls who go missing, and eventually cause numbers to decrease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.