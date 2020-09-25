A 33-year-old man shot in the shoulder and hand Thursday night during an altercation behind The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., is in good condition.
The shooting took place around 8 p.m. Jake Austen, the Promontory’s venue manager and talent buyer, said that the incident involved a food truck operator parked in the lot immediately to the south of the restaurant and music venue.
The Promontory’s kitchen is closed, but patrons are allowed to bring in outside food. Food trucks will therefore park in the lot, which is owned by the University of Chicago.
According to Austen, the victim arrived on the scene to confront the food truck operator. The two then got into a fight in the street to the west of the lot, during which the food truck operator shot the victim in the shoulder and hand.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The food truck operator has been taken into custody, and charges are pending, according to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.