A 35-year-old man was shot on the 5400 block of Harper Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22.
The Chicago Police Department reported the incident as having occurred at approximately 4:46 p.m. The victim was struck in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially in unknown condition.
According to scanner reports and an eyewitness, University of Chicago police detained a man with a weapon near the scene of the shooting.
At around 4 p.m., Joe Brewer, who lives at 54th Street and Harper Avenue, heard police sirens and looked out his window, seeing a man in a red hooded sweatshirt walking down Harper and east up 54th before dropping an item in a doorway and taking off running.
"I saw a policeman appear a few seconds later, and then he ran after him," Brewer said. "I couldn't see then. And then a few seconds later, they reappeared. He was frog-marching the guy. And then he picked the thing up off the ground, and it was a gun."
Police closed off the block of Harper Avenue. A maroon-colored van was seen with multiple bullet holes; officers were seen marking more than 10 shell casings on the ground as detectives investigated.
The shooting incident is the second in as many days in the neighborhood. Tuesday evening, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded on the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue.
This story will be updated with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.