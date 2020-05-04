A man was shot in the head and shoulder Friday evening at 61st Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago. The victim was reportedly driving westbound on 61st when the shooting took place around 9:35 p.m.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD is investigating; the Herald will update with any new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.