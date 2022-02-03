A man was shot at the intersection of 53rd Street and South Drexel Avenue on Thursday afternoon, police said.
According to a University of Chicago Police Department alert, witnesses told police that two people exited a red Jeep around 2:40 p.m. and shot the man in what appeared to be a targeted attack.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, UCPD said, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Information about his condition was not immediately available.
The red Jeep had Illinois plates 165688C was last seen traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue from 52nd Street.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
