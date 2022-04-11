A 29-year-old man was killed on Friday evening near 61st Street and Harper Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Police said the man and a 31-year-old woman were in a fight with several other people when he was shot in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.
The woman was in good condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand. Nobody is in custody.
