Police report that a man survived a drive-by shooting the evening of Nov. 30 in Woodlawn.
At 6:55 p.m. officers from the Chicago and University of Chicago police departments responded to calls of shots fired and found the victim bleeding from the neck on the front lawn lawn of 1016 E. 62nd St.
Officers applied pressure wounds until paramedics arrived and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated and reported to be in stable condition, with one gunshot wound to the left side of the neck, one to the right ribs and two in the left knee.
Chicago Police detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.