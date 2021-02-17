A man is in serious condition after being shot Tuesday evening in East Hyde Park, police said.
The 27-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue when a person approached him on foot and shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with two gunshot wounds in the back.
Chicago police said that nobody has been taken into custody.
This story will be updated with any new information.
