A 22-year-old man was shot last night while driving on the 4700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
The man was a rear passenger in a car traveling southbound when someone in another car fired shots at the car around 2:17 a.m., hitting the 22-year-old in the face. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
This story will be updated with any new information.
