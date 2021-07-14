A man died after a carjacking attempt the afternoon of July 14 at Kimbark Plaza on 53rd Street in Hyde Park. Police located and arrested two suspects after they fled the scene.
Multiple news organizations have named the victim as Keith Cooper, whom police listed as 73 years old but media sources listed as 74.
The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reports that their officers and others from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) responded at approximately 12:40 p.m. to a call of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers found Cooper, on the ground.
Police and witnesses report that civilians were giving him chest compressions before officers and Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services arrived. Police say witnesses told them that two suspects tried to take his vehicle and punched him in the head before fleeing north on Kimbark Avenue.
UCPD officers detained two people who matched the description witnesses had provided to the police. Witnesses to the crime then positively identified the suspects, and CPD officers arrested them.
Emergency responders took Cooper to the UChicago Medicine emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide was the third to occur so far in 2021 in Hyde Park, following the murders of two people in January in East Hyde Park, part of a spree committed across Chicago and Evanston.
