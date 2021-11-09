A 28-year-old man is in custody, the Chicago Police Department reports, after stabbing his 31-year-old brother in the leg following a physical altercation in his home on the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at around 6:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
As of that afternoon, police did not have the charging information for the suspect. Detectives are investigating.
The homicide, the sixth to occur in Hyde Park-Kenwood this year, touched off a seriously violent day in Hyde Park. Around noon, a group of men fired shots by Harper Court, damaging at least two businesses in the process. And this afternoon, a 24-year-old was murdered during an attempted robbery on the 900 block of East 54th Place.
