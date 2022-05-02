A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in the parking lot of the shopping plaza near 47th Street and Lake Park Avenue, police said.
The man was in the parking lot when a car pulled up and a person fired multiple shots at the victim. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a gun was recovered on the scene. Nobody is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.