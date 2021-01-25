The outgoing Murray Language Academy Local School Council passed a resolution in early January opposing the planned reopening of Chicago Public Schools, and a majority of members on the new council agree with the decision.
Murray’s LSC follows that of Ray School, which passed a resolution on Jan. 2 opposing the resumption of in-school learning. Since then, prekindergarten and special needs students have returned to the classroom.
The Murray resolution, unanimously passed on Jan. 7 with the exception of Principal Greg Mason, who abstained, lambasts the CPS plan for "not substantially taking into account the voices of teachers, parents or community who have expressed concerns" and brings up the district's "documented failing to maintain the cleanliness of its buildings."
A 2018 Sun-Times exposé found systemic maintenance and cleanliness issues at CPS schools; last May, the district announced it would sever ties with contractors Aramark and Sodexo after a one-year contract extension to find an alternative.
The Murray resolution states that schools have played a role in transmitting diseases like the stomach flu and head lice prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, "easily spreading in crowded and often poorly ventilated school buildings."
A CPS ventilation assessment found all 39 surveyed rooms ready at Murray and a report on air quality found indoor air quality acceptable for re-occupancy at the school.
Furthermore, the resolution noted that "school communities include many multi-generational households and therefore students who contract COVID-19 at school and infect a parent or grandparent at home may well suffer trauma and grief that could affect them for life" and expressed caution that school outbreaks could "lead to additional chains of infection in our community which has already been hard hit by the pandemic."
“We fear that the Chicago Public Schools reopening plan may make quality instruction for students who stay remote as well as those who come in-person more difficult given that teachers will have to simultaneously manage a classroom and teach online to students at home," the members wrote.
"This year has been one of trauma, instability and mourning for many of our young people who need consistency rather than interruption to routines they are just finally getting used to."
The LSC urged CPS and its Board of Education to half the return to in-person learning and work with the Chicago Teachers Union, parent and community organizations "to create a plan that is safe, equitable and instills trust for all parties."
Before press time, LSC Chair Wiley Taylor III and co-chairs Amanda Gage-Willis and H. Council Wilson did not respond to emails requesting comment. Principal Mason did not return a request for comment.
“I fully support the vote and the resolution,” said Dean of Students Monica Prinz, a former and continuing member of the LSC. “There should be a collaborative reopening that ensures the safety of students, staff and the community.”
New community representative Helena Duncan said she supports the resolution; her LSC colleague, Ari Anisfeld, said he would "probably" have voted for it had he been on the LSC at the time.
