Local School Council (LSC) elections, which are scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19, have been delayed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears that the nature of the times has diverted attention from the races for Chicago Public Schools governing bodies.
No one filed statements at Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St., for instance. Only five parents filed to run, meaning that all will win seats on the council.
"We've had considerably, obviously, fewer parents in our building, and a lot of times we can recruit parents when they come to different events that we hold that the school, whether it's awards assemblies or parent breakfasts or PAC (parent advisory council) meetings," said Principal Charlie Bright. "There's all kinds of events that we hold at the school, and usually that's when we can target some families. And it's just been so much more difficult with our families not coming to the buildings on a regular basis."
Bret Harte's LSC will still function, even short-handed, Bright said, and there are other options, like PACs and the Friends of Bret Harte, that exist for parent involvement. Another parent can be appointed to the LSC after the election.
"As principal, I just need to do a better job of reaching out to families and letting them know what the LSC is all about," he said. "Some people I think may be intimidated by the role, or maybe they think they're not qualified for it, but families can definitely join the LSC and play a pivotal role in our school."
Specifically, LSCs approve how schools allocate funds, develop and monitor School Improvement Plans, evaluate principals, and, in the event of vacancies, select a new one.
Six parents and two community members are elected by CPS school families and community members around the schools. School teachers and staff elect two teachers representatives and one non-teacher representative. High school students elect one representative of their own.
Families and staff members should have received their mail-in LSC election ballots by Nov. 6, and they must be postmarked by Nov. 18 for elementary schools or Nov. 19 for high schools to count. LSC Election Day is otherwise from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 for elementary schools and on Nov. 19 for high schools. High school students will vote for their representatives online.
Community members are also eligible to vote for parents and community representatives. To vote in-person, individuals need two forms of identification, such as a driver's license, library or credit card.
Principals will post results by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. Elected LSC members will serve from Jan. 11, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
The following are summaries of posted LSC candidates' statements — for a full list of candidates, contact the school. Principal Bernadette Glover of Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., will make statements available to the Herald on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and this online story will be updated.
Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St.
Parent candidates
- Taeisha Stewart believes her history of working and advocating for families and youth puts her in a good position to work on the LSC, writing, "If I'm chosen, I will do what's in my power to provide the youth and families of Shoesmith with resources needed."
- Joyce Randall wrote about the importance of schools having parental input to be effective. "They need the insights that only we can give," she said. "Educators need parents' perspectives to see the big picture. To really understand how the school is working, the need the voice of parents and students." She touted her experience in team development, education and organizing.
Community candidates
- Adrianne Wheeler has lived in Hyde Park for eight years, and directs programs at Project SYNCERE, an engineering education nonprofit that has worked with more than 20,000 students in Chicago. She also directs youth ministries at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Roseland and is getting an education doctorate at DePaul University. She wants to use her more than 10 years' experience developing, coordinating and directing equitable youth programs "in (her) own backyard" as well as a focus on accountability in school spending and insight and support with the school improvement plan.
- Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., directed the operations of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends Little League from 2008-2019 and has served on the Shoesmith LSC since 2016. "I have been able to utilize my knowledge of the community to serve on behalf of Shoesmith and in support of Principal (Sabrina) Gates," he wrote. "Shoesmith is a wonderful school and located in a great part of our community. I want to be able to continue supporting Principal Gates and her administration in continuing to move the school forward."
Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
Parent candidates
- Jason Evans, a community college professor, has second- and fourth-graders and will have a kindergartener beginning at Ray next year. In a statement, he praised the school's diversity, saying that, as a White parent of White children, he believed that all children learn best when all children are supported and that his children thrive when their Black peers thrive "and parents and staff of color have a voice in all aspects of school life." "I would like to see Ray grow in its affirmation of Black culture and support of Black students," he wrote.
- Katie Gruber has a fifth-grader at Ray and said she wants to oversee the school's budget and strengthen communication between administration and parents. She has served as the secretary and then the president of the parent-teacher organization since 2015 and said she would recuse herself from any PTO oversight discussion and votes. "I love this school, and I care about the details,” she wrote, “especially equity, socio-emotional support and fostering a love of learning."
Reavis Elementary School, 834 E 50th St
Parent candidates
- Jimiliah Brown is the parent of a seventh-grader, works for CPS and believes that “teamwork makes the dream work.”
- Lakeisha Hatten joined the LSC this year.
- Tiffany Neal has a seventh-grader, is an incumbent LSC member and works at a transitional living facility.
- Nicole Perkins is the incumbent LSC chair, having served on the council for eight years, and a mother of three, two of whom attend Reavis. “My model is helping families grow while building a better future for our children and community,” she writes.
- Mary Stark has a seventh- and a first-grader and is both a member of the parent action council and the LSC.
Community candidates
- Akima J. Anderson has worked in education for 14 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s degree in teaching and a doctorate in urban educational leadership, has three children (a 13-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 5-month-old) and writes that “education is the pathway to change.”
- Cassandra Bogan has been a community representative on the LSC since January and also volunteers at King College Prep and the Ministry Covenant United Church of Christ. “I know the light will always overcome the darkness,” she wrote. “I’m driven to inform other parents about the value of LSCs due to my personal experiences as a CPD parent. LSCs must work to gain the resources and benefits for all students enrolled.”
- Hannah Hayes’ son graduated from CPS, and she has been a community representative on the Reavis LSC since July 2018. “I believe in the importance of neighborhood schools as anchors in the community,” she wrote. “I also believe parent participation as key to successful schools.” Since 2019, she and others have worked to re-establish the Reavis school library, which she hopes to re-open in the coming school year.
- April Lundberg shares Hayes’ platform of working on and reopening the Reavis library.
Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.
Parent candidates
- Laurie Inman has served on the LSC as a parent representative for two and a half years, has an eighth grader at Murray and has been a Murray parent for nine years. She works as a technology program director for a real estate and investment management firm. Her LSC goals are to work towards the continuous improvement work plan's goals, to improve upon parent-teacher-administration communication, enhance science, technology, engineering, arts, math and writing education through grants and partnerships with neighborhood organizations, developing a gifted or International Baccalaureate program represent issues for the seventh- and eighth-grade levels.
Community candidates
- Helena Duncan said she is running because she is inspired by "these agencies of democratic decision-making and the dedicated parents, teachers, staff, students and community members who devote their time to making our schools excellent." A Pratt Institute graduate who taught English in southeastern China and has worked as a paralegal and writer, Duncan is also a community organizer around housing issues and rent control.
