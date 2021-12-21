County Commissioner Bill Lowry’s (D-3rd) resolution for a joint committee hearing on gun crimes and motor vehicle thefts passed at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting; commissioners will hear reports on ongoing strategies and strategic proposals from various county officers and organizations.
The move comes amid a year-over-year rise in homicides in Cook County and Chicago, which are disproportionately the result of gun violence and disproportionately affecting Black people.
“Next month, we will convene a meeting of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Chief Judge’s Office, the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Justice Advisory Council, Emergency Management and Regional Security, Cook County Department of Public Health, Cook County Health and the Public Defender’s Office to discuss their respective and collaborative efforts to address the rise in gun related violence and overall crime, including carjacking,” Lowry said over text.
“We will discuss what works, where we need improvement and where increased support is needed. We will discuss how we may best partner with other levels of government to collaboratively combat the violence which is permeating throughout our communities. Most importantly, we will discuss ways to work with our communities.”
Chicago saw 726 gun-related homicides in all of 2020 and 728 gun-related homicides in the first 11 months of 2021, according to the resolution.
Between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 28, the Chicago Police Department reported 9,458 motor vehicle thefts; in all of 2020, there were 8,936.
Lowry’s resolution recalls that the board passed the “Justice for Black Lives” resolution in July 2020 that called for the county to, among other things, “prioritize investing in restorative justice programs throughout the county to mitigate violence.” This May, the board passed a resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis.
In November, commissioners amended the county’s municipal code to allocate tax revenue from firearm and ammunition tax sales to a special purpose equity fund, which will fund gun violence prevention programs as determined by an advisory council.
“As a lifelong resident of Cook County, I believe the Cook County Board has one job — that is to take on the challenges of today, as we work to ensure a better tomorrow. To take on this challenge of today, we need all hands on deck,” Lowry said.
