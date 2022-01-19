This, the sixth in the series “Lost Hyde Park,” marks a transition in looking at the community. Having examined the development of major intersections along Lake Park Avenue, we now move to stories of interest within the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities. A version of this article was first published April 24, 2014.
When speaking about Chicago, late Hyde Park resident Saul Bellow once noted that this city “builds itself up, knocks itself down again, scrapes away the rubble and starts over.” In contrast to European cities that were destroyed in war and painstakingly restored, this city does not restore; “it makes something wildly different.” A recipient of the Nobel Prize for literature and the Pulitzer Prize, Bellow continued, “To count on stability here is madness. A Parisian can always see the Paris that was, as it has been for centuries. . . . But a Chicagoan as he wanders about the city feels like a man who has lost many teeth.”
The attention focused on the 2014 demolition of three 117-year-old graystones on Harper Avenue might have been familiar to Bellow. These were not priceless treasures designed by a famous architect, or inhabited by 19th-century industrial tycoons or cattle barons. But the delicate carved stone of the slightly protruding window bays dated back well over a century and the structures had withstood the test of urban renewal.
Sixty years ago this community analyzed and argued and inventoried the fabric of the neighborhood — and those stone structures passed muster. According to a 1977 Illinois Historic Survey the redevelopment process was carried out with “unusual sensitivity,” in order to preserve the historic character of the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Without issue, the character of the community has changed over the course of its 160-year history and that evolution is reflected in the rich cultural heritage that is Hyde Park. In the process in this city and elsewhere around the country, preservationists attempted to stop urban renewal plans that clear-cut large inner-city areas. “What evolved instead was a view of cities that value incremental, rather than sweeping change; quirkiness rather than standardization; preservation rather than destruction,” architecture critic Blair Kamin explained. “The change occurred not just for sentimental reasons but because….mixing old buildings with new ones helps create the social and economic diversity that makes cities hum.”
Incremental change defines the 5100 block of Harper, or Jefferson Avenue as it was originally known. It is a street with foundations that stretch to the origins of the community as Paul Cornell, “the Father of Hyde Park,” chose this as the location for his homestead. Through the vagaries of zoning ordinances and the whims of individual owners, the street gradually developed its own character.
Cornell was an astute lawyer and real estate developer, and he understood the importance of architecture and city planning. When he platted his tract of land in the spring of 1856, he subdivided the property according to the regular rectangular street pattern of the larger city. However, individual lots were large compared to the standard 25’ by 125’ city lot. Cornell planned only 18 lots per block, with a minimum 50’ frontage, a depth of 100’ and no service alleys. He intended the development to reflect a pastoral setting, and maintained a suburban feel through a required 20′ setback from the street for residences.The requirement of green areas fronting the street provided a sharp contrast to the more densely packed streets of the larger city.
Cornell’s Italianate house was for a time the only house on the 5100 block of Harper, but as the community evolved houses gradually rose on either side of the street. Although Cornell’s development was a success and he began selling sections of his property near his home, he remained concerned with the quality and character of the block. In 1882 William and Nancy Ott expressed an interest in purchasing the lot on the northwest corner of 52nd and Harper. Helen Cornell said she and her husband would sell the property, but it came with a restriction. The Harpers would sell but only if the Ott family intended to live there.
And live there they did, for over half a century. Mr. and Mrs. Ott were both raised southwest of the city and in 1863 they moved to Chicago, living first on the north and west sides of the city before moving to Hyde Park in 1879. Their first residence was the gothic style Field-Pullman-Heyworth house on 54th Street near the lake. That house later achieved the distinction of being the only house in Chicago to go for a boat ride; it was moved on a barge south to 79th Street. In 1882, the Otts built the house still standing at 5146 Harper.
William Calvin Ott was a prominent lumberman and cofounder of the firm, Wiggins & Ott Lumber Company. It was a Chicago concern until 1899 when, in a twist of fate, business necessities caused Ott to relocate to Ashland, Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Superior. At twilight on a warm July evening and against good advice, Ott started out in a yacht with two guests in advance of threatening weather. The boat had gone just a half-mile from shore when it capsized, and all perished.
True to her word, Nancy Ott continued to live in the Harper Street house for the rest of her life.
In March 1884, the Herald noted high demand for good residence properties yet owners were not anxious to sell, anticipating an escalation in property values. That year Cornell sold Lots 5 and 6 of Block 14 to publisher R.R. Donnelly. The three-story (plus basement) house, constructed on a stone foundation for a cost of $15,000, appears on the 1890 Rascher Atlas. Minard L. Beers was the architect, and Industrial Chicago listed Gilbert Wilson as the contractor. Wilson ranked “among the oldest and most successful carpenter contractors in the city,” although his efforts were mainly confined to Hyde Park according to the publication. (Not long after, Donnelly moved to 4609 Woodlawn.)
For the next half century, change continued incrementally and structures on the block varied, indicative of the social and economic diversity Blair Kamin noted as an essential element of city life. The Hyde Park Hotel rose across from the Cornell house, some single-family structures were replaced by multi-family housing as the community matured and pressure for housing increased. Today only one frame duplex remains on the east side of the street, others replaced by structures that increased density while adding to the vitality of the streetscape.
When Nancy Seaton Ott celebrated her 90th birthday in 1930, her recollections proved a glimpse into the community of the long ago. “I've seen all of the houses around here built up, and many of them torn down and built up again,” the widow remarked to the Hyde Park Herald. “I don't think that things have been improved much — then it was a neighborhood of homes, now it is headquarters for cliff dwellers. I wish that we had the old neighborliness back again. But Hyde Park is still the best part of Chicago, even if it isn't quite what it used to be.”
Urban renewal had a large impact on Harper Avenue, as Paul Cornell’s Hyde Park Hotel came down in 1962 and was later replaced by a strip mall. The Cornells’ house did not withstand a century of use, but the remainder of the block was spared while huge swaths of land were cleared in the center of Hyde Park.
Respected Hyde Park Alderman Leon Despres (1908-2009) had long argued for preservation, believing that while it is not possible to preserve every old building, it was necessary to do all one could to preserve “creatively and constructively.” Despres thought protecting historic urban areas required making some sacrifices, yet was a “sign of a society’s cultural maturity.”
That maturity was seen in the 600 homeowners that stepped up to lend their signatures to the landmarking of the Kenwood community in 1978. There have been attempts over several decades to landmark Hyde Park, including a survey of 220 historic structures outlined in 1986 for the Chicago Landmarks Commission, but none had the broad support of politicians and residents. While the neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Hyde Park is fragile — houses can be demolished for new residential and commercial structures, and sadly even parking lots. Landmark designation by the City of Chicago is the major tool available to broadly protect a neighborhood’s architectural heritage.
Although not stated as eloquently as Saul Bellow, the Chicago Chapter of the American Institute of Architects summed the issue up succinctly: “All we need is a sense of greatness and a willingness to elevate the common good above someone’s hopes to make a buck.” The Hyde Park we inherited from the efforts of the last generation is still the best part of Chicago, even if it isn’t quite what it used to be. We are the custodians of a great legacy and there is a question before us now — do we, on many fronts, possess the “cultural maturity” to do what is right for the next generation?
