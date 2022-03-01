The series has completed a look at the development of the major intersections along Lake Park Avenue, and turned to stories of interest within the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities. The articles are all of varying topics but relate to the structures that currently, or in the past, have defined the urban fabric. A version of this, the eighth in the series “Lost Hyde Park,” was first published on July 3, 2014.
When speaking of the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, located on the south side of the Midway Plaisance, former University of Chicago president Robert Zimmer commented that the building would have “a tremendous impact not only on our students, faculty and community, but on the future of the arts in Chicago.” He continued: “Creativity has always been a hallmark of the University and an essential stimulus of the world-changing ideas that have taken root here.”
Artistic creativity has long been a characteristic of the Hyde Park and Kenwood communities. From collections of oil paintings amassed by 19th-century industrialists and flaunted in their Drexel Boulevard mansions, to the oldest art fair in the Midwest that began with affordably priced works displayed on wire fences, the Logan Center joined a long list of artistically inspired endeavors.
For the university that includes the 1915 founding of the Renaissance Society, with a focus on newly commissioned art; the Court Theater, producing professional plays in collaboration with university since 1955; and the Smart Museum of Art, founded 48 years ago by the very dapper Smart brothers of Esquire magazine fame. For the community the roots also go deep — the period following the turn of the century and continuing all the way to urban renewal was especially fruitful for the visual and performing arts.
Remembered today as the “Matriarch of Black Dance,” Katherine Dunham earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Chicago and used her Julius Rosenwald Fellowship to study Caribbean dance. When it was suggested to the young modern dancer in 1927 that other tenants in the downtown building that housed her dance studio were “uncomfortable seeing Negroes entering and leaving the building,” she picked up and moved to Hyde Park.
The issue for Dunham was not her innovation in combining the study of classical ballet with Indonesian, Caribbean, and African influences, but breaking the color barrier at the ballet studios downtown. She became a pioneer in the use of folk and ethnic choreography at her new studio, located at 1538 East 57th Street. There, she was part of a Bohemian enclave that welcomed people of diverse backgrounds — all housed in structures that dated to the time of the Columbian Exposition.
Constructed in 1891, these rather flimsy but charming frame buildings were used as concession stands during the Columbian Exposition.Designed by architect George Beaumont, the one-story spaces became known as the Artists Colony and enticed painters, dancers and writers for decades.
Around the turn of the last century there was a growing demand for moderately priced stores and studios, and these narrow spaces topped with pagoda-like gables were attractive to rent for lovers of an unconventional lifestyle. Although built without heat, electricity or gas, the ground level spaces brimmed with creativity and eventually attracted national attention.
The buildings became well-known when critic, poet and novelist Floyd Dell moved into a converted Chinese laundry. He described the conditions: “Each apartment contained one large room and some had the luxury of a bathtub. In mine bathing arrangements were more primitive… We were delighted with this bohemian simplicity.”
Writers including Theodore Dreiser, Margaret Anderson, Carl Sandburg and poet Harriett Monroe often gathered at Dell’s studio. His marriage to Margery Currey gave the place an added dimension; she was one of the city’s first feminists. In the spring of 1914 they moved into adjoining studios, to foster their experiment with free love and an open marriage.
Their marriage did not last; Dell and Currey divorced and he had moved on to New York’s Greenwich Village by the time Katherine Dunham arrived. Her space was not only a dance studio but was also home to The Cube, a vibrant storefront theater. Founded by her brother, in the late twenties it was a space where African-American artists and intellectuals would gather.
Artist Charles White’s biography recalls that, at the age of 16, he attended a Saturday night party at the Dunhams’ space. There he met poet Gwendolyn Brooks, authors Margaret Walker, Richard Wright and Willard Motley, and sociologist Horace Cayton. Rising stars in the Black theater community continued to perform in the space though the Depression years.
Those living at the colony continued to be an eclectic bunch. After the first wave of artists and writers moved on came a new group, chiefly anonymous, but with an enduring love for their ramshackle spaces. Perhaps a bit too enduring. When a utility company came to erect a pole in the backyard of a studio on the north side of the street, they dug but a foot when they came upon a human skeleton. Apparently one artist’s mother had a fondness for the colony and the backyard became her final resting place. Well, nearly final.
Near the 57th Street Artists Colony was another creative enclave known as Cable Court, located a short walk to the northwest. Cable Court was a short, narrow and dark street, lined with time-worn three-story buildings. The Hyde Park Art Center had its first space nearby on 57th Street in a refurbished bar next to then-Alderman Paul Douglas’s office. First named the Fifth Ward Art Guild, its purpose was defined in 1939 to “stimulate community interest in art” by providing gallery space and classes. During the Second World War, the Center moved to Cable Court, where they occupied a modest affordable studio until 1948. Then the Center moved again, spending the next eight years in the Artists Colony at 1540 E. 57th.
Another of the city’s early modern dancers, Grace Cornell, also had a Hyde Park connection. Described by the Herald as a rather tall, very slim brunette with a magnetic personality, Cornell was the granddaughter of Hyde Park’s founding father, Paul Cornell. Educated in Italy, she made her debut in Paris and danced before the Emperor of Japan with the Ruth Page Dance Company in 1928.
After marrying the handsome, German-born Kurt Graff, the duo became internationally acclaimed dancers, and gave lessons and performances in a two-story classically embellished structure on Blackstone Avenue that was known as Graff Studios. Described as Hyde Park’s “own version of the Petit Trianon,” the building was constructed in 1938 behind her parents’ yellow brick home at 5116-5118 Blackstone, where it remains today.
Local residents Kenneth Goodman and Ben Hecht founded the Little Theater in 1916. It was essentially an amateur experimental theater center that produced plays written by Chicago authors. Goodman’s role was a short one — he died during influenza pandemic of 1918 — but The Cube continued the work of the Little Theater when it was founded in 1928. Hecht went on to a stellar career as a journalist, short-story writer and playwright, receiving an Oscar in 1927.
Another of the community’s legacies grew out of acting games and improvisation training for actors. In the early fifties, a remarkable group formed the Compass Players, first performing at the Hi-Hat Lounge at 1152 East 50th. Second City, a north side comedy club that went on to influence American theater and television, was an outgrowth of Hyde Park’s improv group. Second City, and eventually Saturday Night Live, had their roots in the early work of Compass performers: screenwriter Elaine May, film director Mike Nichols, and movie and television stars Ed Asner and Shelley Berman.
In the field of architecture Edgar Miller, dubbed “the blond boy Michelangelo,” created exquisitely handcrafted residences during the late 1920s and early 1930s. They were often earlier structures reimagined — liberally embellished with stained-glass windows, frescoes, murals, mosaics and woodcarvings. Although most prominently known for his work in the Old Town neighborhood, Miller was a key figure among the artists and writers of Hyde Park. He was unconventional, eclectic, even quirky, in his approach to architecture and commented: “I accepted influences from anyplace. Every time I saw something that was of value, I absorbed it. Influence is nothing but nourishment and you grow by it. To be afraid of influence is like being scared to eat.”
By the 1940s “art was bursting out all over,” recalled the May 30, 1973, Herald, noting exhibits at the Institute of Design, the Art Institute and the Renaissance Society. Out of this rose Hyde Park’s 57th Street Art Fair, held the first weekend of every June, and one of the oldest in the country. The first was held in October of 1948 and was organized by Mary Louis Womer, the owner of the Little Gallery at 1328 East 57th. Womer commented it was “a time of oddballs and crazy people…. and extraordinary, sometimes nutty, local events.”
Mrs. Lola B. Goff owned the building that housed the gallery, and these four red brick buildings collectively became known as the Goff House. The simply adorned townhouses became home to many of the “oddballs” and provided an atmosphere unlike any other area of the city. “Living there was like living in a small town, but what a small town it was,” recalled one resident. The fair, which has been held annually for over seventy years (though that streak was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic), is a legacy to the small slice of a community where these residences stood.
Fifty-one artists displayed their work at the inaugural art fair. Womer’s space was not large enough to hold it all, so she took advantage of the local streets as artists hung their wares from tree-strung wires and along fences. In spite of the haphazard setup, the early fairs offered works by a number of exceptional artists. Swedish sculptor Claus Oldenberg’s earliest recorded sales were at the fair. He was studying at the Art Institute between 1946 and 1950, and exhibited at one fair during that period. Five items were sold to a shrewd (or lucky) investor for a total purchase price of a mere $25.
During the fifties, land clearance removed many of the time-worn buildings in each of these areas. The 57th Street Artists Colony managed to hang on, offering travel and moving services, an aquarium and a hamburger establishment until deemed no longer vital — they were demolished in 1962. Cable Court disappeared during land clearance, as did Goff House. But enthusiasm for the arts endured in various creative ways.
Four hundred art works donated by Joseph R. Shapiro were available on loan through a University of Chicago sponsored program entitled, “Art to Live With.” For a fee of a single dollar, students were able to rent works by renowned artists including Miró, Goya, Matisse, Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee.
While students enjoyed the work of master artists, local residents were displeased with the loss of businesses that contributed to the artistic flavor of Hyde Park and took action. Muriel Beadle, wife of then-university president George Beadle, described a major force in the effort as a “shrewd businessman [and] patron of the arts.” Herald publisher Bruce Sagan is credited with an ingenious and complicated financial plan for the development of a not-for-profit to house the displaced artists and craftsmen. Known as Harper Court, the buildings were designed by Dubin, Dubin, Black & Moutoussamy. The site also included restaurants and shops, all placed around a courtyard formed by the closing of Harper Avenue.
Tenants were attracted to the facility by low rent, not unlike the reason for the popularity of the Artists Colony 50 years earlier. While the old Harper Court is now too just a memory, the future of the arts mentioned by Zimmer now includes innovative other projects: the nonprofit Experimental Station, the Stony Island Arts Bank and the Washington Park Arts Incubator on Garfield Boulevard.
Looking back over a century of creative fervor, Boston journalist and satirist H. L. Mencken got Hyde Park’s affinity for the arts just right, commenting: “Out in Chicago, the only genuinely civilized city in the New World, they take the fine arts seriously and get into such frets and excitements about them as are raised nowhere else save by baseball, murder, political treachery, foreign wars and romantic loves…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.