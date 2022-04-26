Longtime St. Thomas the Apostle parishioner Maude McGrady Brooks celebrated her 100th birthday at the church on Sunday, followed by cake with well-wishers at the University Park Condominiums.
She was born in Americus, Georgia; Plains is the next town over, and she said her family knew that of President Jimmy Carter, who is now 97. Her father moved north when she was a girl, to Steubenville, Ohio, near Pittsburgh, where he got a job as a chauffeur, and later went back to the South to get Brooks and her mother.
"I went back and forth when somebody died, and they always used to say, 'Well, you can't go back there, because you don't watch what you say, how you say it and all,'" she said.
Brooks began school in Steubenville, where she lived in an Italian neighborhood and discovered spaghetti, which they fed her for free on Wednesdays. She spoke of black-faced men coming out of coal mines and a male first grade teacher who slapped her for chewing bubble gum.
Her father defended her by threatening the teacher and lost his job. Her parents sent her to live with an aunt and uncle, a Pullman porter.
So at 7, Brooks came to the South Side and converted, at her aunt and uncle's behest, to Catholicism. They enrolled her at St. Elizabeth School, 4052 S. Wabash Ave., where she attended grammar and high school, taught by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. She met Mother Katharine Drexel, the former Philadelphia heiress who became a nun and, in 2000, a saint, twice, and remembers the 1933 Century of Progress world's fair.
Brooks spent her career doing office work, first for pharmaceutical distributors Humiston and Keeling, and then for Swift & Co., a meat distributor for whom she was the first Black worker. In the midst of the Civil Rights Movement, they paid for her for additional training to do office management work.
Brooks began attending St. Thomas the Apostle, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., after the blizzard of 1967 and a talk there by bishop and theologian Fulton J. Sheen. There, she participated in many committees, helped in the parish office and joined the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. She began the ladies’ prayer breakfast, which continues to this day.
A lifelong lover of music, singing in the church choirs, glee clubs and a group called the Chansonettes and playing piano. She regularly sang at the University of Chicago's Thanksgiving services at Rockefeller Chapel.
She lived at 54th Street and Ingleside Avenue for 33 years. She had no answer for why she has lived so long, but today, living in south suburban Hazel Crest, she still stays busy and looks forward to music therapy.
