Chalkbeat has obtained COVID-19 vaccination data at Chicago Public Schools through Dec. 1 and data about the percentage of students at each school enrolled in the district's opt-in testing program.
Local figures at Hyde Park-Kenwood public schools vary widely; vaccination figures are only available at high schools. CPS’ threshold goal for school-based testing is 10%. Citywide, the average is 16% across CPS schools.
- Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.: 9.86% enrolled in testing, 51.88% vaccinated
- Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.: 41.01% enrolled in testing, 21.87% vaccinated
- Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St.: 11.41% enrolled in testing
- Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St.: 1.07% enrolled in testing
- Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St.: 25.48% enrolled in testing
- Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.: 36.40% enrolled in testing
- Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.: 22.93% enrolled in testing
- Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.: 33.04% enrolled in testing
- Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St.: 6.34% enrolled in testing
- Carnegie Elementary, 1414 E. 61st Place: 60.40% enrolled in testing
Districtwide, 51% of CPS 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated. Seventy-three percent of Chicagoans between 12 and 17 years old are, and the national average for that age group is 53%.
Per the Tribune, 24% of 5- to 11-year-old CPS students have gotten a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (34% of Chicago children in that age group have overall), and 12% of that age group in CPS have been fully vaccinated.
Chalkbeat analysis shows that majority-Black high schools, which Hyde Park and Kenwood academies are, had an average vaccination rate of 28% and that, as local data shows, vaccination and opt-in rates are not always correlated.
As CPS reports that Reavis has 289 students enrolled, Chalkbeat’s data would indicate that only three students are being tested there every week for COVID-19. At Bret Harte, with 328 students, around 21 are.
The data obtained by Chalkbeat shows that 16% of CPS' total enrollment is in the testing program. Fifty-eight percent of the district's schools have 10% or more of their students enrolled, but more than 20 schools had fewer than five students signed up for the testing program.
"The numbers are low, and I'm aware that they are low," said Bret Harte Principal Charlie Bright. "We have been sharing the link for parents to register their children for the opt-in testing. We've been doing that every week for the past couple of months. I've put a post out on our message system just encouraging parents to sign up for the testing."
Bright said there has been reluctance to do testing. A few parents have declined to sign their kids up for it when talking on the phone with him; he said he should be calling more parents, especially during the work stoppage, when he is working in Bret Harte but his students are out of the classroom, to boost enrollment in the testing program.
"Everything revolves around the safety of our students. In the unfortunate event that someone tests positive, it allows us to make sure that the other students or staff in that classroom stay safe," he said. "That's why the opt-in testing is important for me and why it's important for our students to sign up for it. It's just to make sure that if there is a case that we can notify parents, and they can make the necessary adjustments."
Bright said that there was a marked increase in Bret Harte students showing COVID-like symptoms and positive cases in the final weeks of school last month, as the omicron variant-fueled wave began hitting Chicago. When students get sick, he said teachers would send students to the school's care room and contact their families to pick them up.
Parents have been good at picking their sick kids up, Bright said, and he is not aware of instances in which sick kids have been languishing in classrooms, potentially infecting others.
Asked if he thought Bret Harte should go to remote teaching, as the Chicago Teachers Union is demanding, Bright said, "I know in-person learning is best for our students, but I also know that this variant affects schools in a major way. Whatever decision is made, I just hope that they put the safety of our students first. That's just what I ask. But there's no doubt in my mind that we can do a better job when we're in person. But if I'm quarantining half the classes in my building, it puts a lot of pressure on our parents."
