The following candidates highlighted in bold along with their vote totals have won the Local School Council elections held last month at Hyde Park-Kenwood public schools. They will begin two-year terms on Jan. 11, after which point members can fill vacancies by majority vote.

Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

Parents:

  • Ramona Burress, 77
  • Michelle Hoy-Watkins, 58
  • Montel M. Gayles, 57
  • Brenda Delgado-Als, 53
  • Myriam J. Weaver, 50
  • Arthur Curry, 46
  • Thomas J. Hampton, 24
  • Qianna Nance, 22
  • Holly N. DuPart, 11

Community

  • Felicia Davis-Fourte, 74
  • Keiana A. Barrett, 55
  • Omar K. Jamil, 47
  • Brittany L. Croone, 28

Teachers (uncontested):

  • Genesis Taylor-Young
  • Debra M. Rojas

Staff:

  • Kristin A. Flowers, 17
  • William E. Yancey, 15

Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St.

Parents (uncontested):

  • Nicole Perkins
  • Jimiliah Brown
  • Tiffany Neal
  • Lakisha Hatten
  • Mary Stark

Community:

  • Hannah Hayes, 9
  • Akima Anderson, 3
  • Cassandra Bogan, 0
  • April Lundberg, 0

Teachers (uncontested):

  • Michael Wilson
  • Latricesa M. Johnson

Staff (uncontested):

  • Donnetta B. Towbridge

Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.

Parents (uncontested):

  • Amanda Gage-Willia
  • Laurie Inman
  • Wiley Taylor
  • Sandra Bradford
  • H. Council Wilson
  • Erica Bridges

Community:

  • Helena Duncan, 8
  • Ari Anisfeld, 7
  • Nora McConnell-Johnson, 5

Teachers (uncontested):

  • Ashley Redding
  • Monica Prinz

Staff (uncontested):

  • Ericka Marion

Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St.

Parents (uncontested):

  • Kara Hill
  • Elizabeth K. Herring
  • Erica M. Walker
  • Darryl Williams
  • Audrey A. Anderson

Community (uncontested):

  • Lorraine Richardson
  • Aiko K. Hibino

Teachers (uncontested):

  • Kristian Lawson
  • Kendrea Williams

Staff (uncontested):

  • Acceshia Hart-White

Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.

Parents (uncontested):

  • Silvia Arbeláez-Ellis
  • Jason Evans
  • Mary “Katie” Gruber
  • Shantá Robinson
  • Nicole Williams Beechum
  • Stephen Styles

Community (uncontested)

  • Debra Hass
  • Michael A. Carter

Teacher (uncontested):

  • Anita Walker
  • Eleni Lemberis

Staff (uncontested):

  • Cynthia Rainey

Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St.

Parents (uncontested):

  • Lakisha Pittman
  • Elizabeth Harris
  • Taeisha Stewart
  • Joetta Harris
  • Moniqueka Smith-Offett
  • Joyce Randall

Community:

  • Ellen Dairyko, 7
  • Marcellus Moore Jr., 5
  • Adrienne Wheeler, 2

Teacher (uncontested):

  • Ashley Hobson
  • Hannah Haller

Staff (uncontested):

  • Rhonda Willis

Results for Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., were not yet available on Dec. 2; the Herald will publish them when they are available.

