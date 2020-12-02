The following candidates highlighted in bold along with their vote totals have won the Local School Council elections held last month at Hyde Park-Kenwood public schools. They will begin two-year terms on Jan. 11, after which point members can fill vacancies by majority vote.
Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
Parents:
- Ramona Burress, 77
- Michelle Hoy-Watkins, 58
- Montel M. Gayles, 57
- Brenda Delgado-Als, 53
- Myriam J. Weaver, 50
- Arthur Curry, 46
- Thomas J. Hampton, 24
- Qianna Nance, 22
- Holly N. DuPart, 11
Community
- Felicia Davis-Fourte, 74
- Keiana A. Barrett, 55
- Omar K. Jamil, 47
- Brittany L. Croone, 28
Teachers (uncontested):
- Genesis Taylor-Young
- Debra M. Rojas
Staff:
- Kristin A. Flowers, 17
- William E. Yancey, 15
Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St.
Parents (uncontested):
- Nicole Perkins
- Jimiliah Brown
- Tiffany Neal
- Lakisha Hatten
- Mary Stark
Community:
- Hannah Hayes, 9
- Akima Anderson, 3
- Cassandra Bogan, 0
- April Lundberg, 0
Teachers (uncontested):
- Michael Wilson
- Latricesa M. Johnson
Staff (uncontested):
- Donnetta B. Towbridge
Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave.
Parents (uncontested):
- Amanda Gage-Willia
- Laurie Inman
- Wiley Taylor
- Sandra Bradford
- H. Council Wilson
- Erica Bridges
Community:
- Helena Duncan, 8
- Ari Anisfeld, 7
- Nora McConnell-Johnson, 5
Teachers (uncontested):
- Ashley Redding
- Monica Prinz
Staff (uncontested):
- Ericka Marion
Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St.
Parents (uncontested):
- Kara Hill
- Elizabeth K. Herring
- Erica M. Walker
- Darryl Williams
- Audrey A. Anderson
Community (uncontested):
- Lorraine Richardson
- Aiko K. Hibino
Teachers (uncontested):
- Kristian Lawson
- Kendrea Williams
Staff (uncontested):
- Acceshia Hart-White
Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
Parents (uncontested):
- Silvia Arbeláez-Ellis
- Jason Evans
- Mary “Katie” Gruber
- Shantá Robinson
- Nicole Williams Beechum
- Stephen Styles
Community (uncontested)
- Debra Hass
- Michael A. Carter
Teacher (uncontested):
- Anita Walker
- Eleni Lemberis
Staff (uncontested):
- Cynthia Rainey
Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St.
Parents (uncontested):
- Lakisha Pittman
- Elizabeth Harris
- Taeisha Stewart
- Joetta Harris
- Moniqueka Smith-Offett
- Joyce Randall
Community:
- Ellen Dairyko, 7
- Marcellus Moore Jr., 5
- Adrienne Wheeler, 2
Teacher (uncontested):
- Ashley Hobson
- Hannah Haller
Staff (uncontested):
- Rhonda Willis
Results for Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., were not yet available on Dec. 2; the Herald will publish them when they are available.
